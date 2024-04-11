The Expansion of Medical Services for Uninsured Residents at Mansfield Kaseman Health Clinic Will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, November 4 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 11, 2024

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Carmen Lezama, clinic management director at Mansfield Kaseman Health Clinic, and Mardoel Hernández, member of the National TPS Alliance. The show will air on Friday, April 12 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio show will feature information about the expansion of Mansfield Kaseman Health Clinic to provide additional support for individuals without medical insurance. Their primary objective is to prevent people from resorting to emergency rooms for non-emergency medical needs, by offering residents accessible and affordable healthcare options. Mansfield Kaseman Health Clinic believes that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their immigration status or insurance coverage. They plan to bridge the healthcare gap and ensure that people in need can receive appropriate medical care in a timely and cost-effective manner by extending their services in their new clinic located at 9420 Key West Avenue in Rockville. During the show, Ms. Lezama will discuss the services they provide, which include comprehensive primary care, preventive screenings, immunizations, chronic disease management, mental health support, and other essential healthcare services.

The show will end with a discussion about the latest news on immigration, particularly the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Central American designations. The National TPS Alliance will hold a vigil in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 15, focused on providing long-term certainty and security for TPS holders. Mr. Hernandez will also provide details about the TPS renewal window currently open for TPS holders.