Over 170,000 DWT container ship docks at Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu’s deep-water port

VIETNAM, April 11 -

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU - The container ship MSC Giusy, with a gross tonnage exceeding 170,000 DWT, on April 11 docked at the deep-water port SSIT in the Cái Mép-Thị Vải complex, the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

Flying the Liberian flag, the vessel has a length of 366 metres, a width of 51 metres, and a draught of 16 metres.

Phan Hoàng Vũ, Deputy General Director of the SP-SSA International Container Services Joint Venture Company – the investor of SSIT, revealed that the Ministry of Transport recently granted the port permission to accommodate vessels of up to 199,273 DWT.

This event sets a precedent for similar ships to dock at the SSIT and, by extension, the entire Cái Mép port cluster, aiming to leverage the investment effectiveness of the ministry with the new depth of this navigation channel, he noted.

The MSC company highlighted the necessity and urgency of this ship's arrival at SSIT port to facilitate rice export from Việt Nam to Africa.

The ship is expected to depart on April 12 morning, continuing its journey on the international cargo transport route. - VNS