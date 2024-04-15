Foreign Policy of the Biden Administration drives Dave Wallace's policy changes
Foreign Policy of the Biden Administration drives Dave Wallace's policy changesBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent abstention at the United Nations by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States Ambassador to the UN, serves as the latest example of the Biden Administration's foreign policy. The decision to abstain while the UN Security Council voted to authorize an immediate ceasefire without requiring Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release the remaining hostages taken on October 7, 2023, highlights the administration's disregard for our closest ally in the Middle East, Israel.
Further, President Biden stated that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to roll into Rafa, the southern most area of Gaza would be his Red Line, and Kamala Harris similar statements, only enunciate what has been clear to Dave Wallace for sometime, the Administration see themselves aligned with radical Islamist terrorist over Israel and equally importantly, our Arab and Kurdish allies.
According to a report by Shafaq News (Shafaq.com), Tehran's Friday prayer leader, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, described the "Operation Quds Flood" as a "historical turning point in our era," stating that after this operation, the history of the region and the world should be divided into pre-October 7, 2023, and post-October 7, 2023. Ali Akbari, speaking from the Friday prayer pulpit in Tehran, noted that the Axis of Resistance, stretching from Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Syria to Iran, is now unified in this stage and prepared in its joint operations room to respond firmly and swiftly to any mistake made by the enemy. This revelation underscores the administration's failure to recognize and effectively counter the growing threat posed by the Axis of Resistance and its affiliates.
The Axis of Resistance operates through low-intensity warfare aimed at grinding down the United States until it no longer exists. This poses a direct threat to the very existence of the United States and demands urgent action. Gaza has been subjected to relentless attacks since the launch of Hamas's "Operation Quds Flood" on October 7, 2023, resulting in thousands of casualties and injuries on the Palestinian side. The Biden Administration's failure to confront Hamas and the Axis of Resistance stands in stark contrast to the principles upon which the United States was founded.
Instead of upholding Judeo-Christian values and safeguarding the interests of our allies, the administration appears to align itself with radical foreign terrorist groups, endangering both American lives and global stability. The recent debacle in Afghanistan, precipitated by the hasty and chaotic withdrawal orchestrated by President Biden, has further exposed the administration's ineptitude. The resurgence of terrorist activity in Afghanistan, reminiscent of pre-9/11 conditions, coupled with the illegal alien invasion into the United States, poses an imminent threat to national security.
These illegal aliens, originating from all over the world and consisting predominantly of unvetted military-age males, pose a significant risk to American citizens. Among them are violent criminals released from prison and individuals with fake identities provided by hostile actors such as the Venezuelans, many of whom are of Middle Eastern origin and likely affiliated with groups like Hezbollah. As we face the looming specter of terrorism, exacerbated by unchecked migration and emboldened adversaries, it is imperative to demand accountable leadership.
Dave Wallace, a candidate committed to decisive action and unwavering defense of American interests, offers a beacon of hope in these turbulent times. Dave Wallace pledges to restore law and order, ensuring that foreign terrorists who threaten the safety and security of American citizens face swift and just consequences. Under his leadership, the death penalty will be reserved for those who perpetrate attacks on the United States, with proceedings conducted lawfully in military tribunals.
Colonel Anthony Shaffer, a longtime friend of Dave Wallace and a respected figure within national security circles, lends his support to the call for decisive leadership. Together, they advocate for a renewed commitment to safeguarding American lives and interests against the looming threat posed by the Axis of Resistance and its affiliates. In the face of unparalleled challenges, let us unite in support of leadership that prioritizes the safety and security of every American. The time for action is now.
Vote for Dave Wallace - a leader in the fight against incompetence and insanity.
