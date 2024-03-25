Major Biden HHS Blunders Drive Dave Wallace's Policy Reforms
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Wallace, the frontrunner in the race for Maryland's 2nd Congressional District denounces the proposed healthcare regulatory changes put forth by the Biden administration and HHS technocrat elite. Despite the lack of media coverage, he believes these rules changes pose a significant threat to America's healthcare system and the very well-being of hardworking Americans.
Wallace stated "Congress needs to immediately stop the harm by codifying current rules for short-term plans". Further, Wallace issues a rallying cry for Congress to pass Health Insurance reform legislation "Power to the People! - Restore Health Freedom Reforms to achieve the vision originally intended by the Affordable Care Act that missed the mark and instead created unintended costly consequences.
Wallace believes premiums are too high. Deductibles and copayments create too great a burden on individuals and families. His Power to the People Healthcare framework reported below simplifies health insurance principles and takes a common sense approach. Wallace believes the solution must always start by wrenching the power from the Washington Elite and empowering consumers to have choices. Wallace believes Power to the People - Restore America's Healthcare will bring sensible free market competition to bear on the problem assuring consumers' choice utilizing people along with the healthcare insurance market, physicians and nurses to solve this problem.
Wallace, a lifelong advocate for the people of Maryland's 2nd Congressional District, views the proposed short-term health care regulatory changes as a betrayal of the principles underlying healthcare reform. Wallace believes the decision to limit short-term health plans to just 4 months, rather than the existing full year policy exposes individuals to unnecessary risks and hardships, leaving them vulnerable to financial ruin and harmful health outcomes.
Wallace states "Comfort breeds complacency. Yet, America moves forward best when we suffer adversity. It’s time to open our eyes to the problems that have built to a breaking point".
Dave Wallace sees we have to address the Border Invasion! He believes inflation is driven by exorbitant spending and a Failed Federal Reserve policy. He sees our schools failing and harming our children with indoctrination.
Wallace believes the Biden Administration is going backwards regarding healthcare. The one element of the healthcare insurance industry that was more about the relationship, and less about government regulation, was short term health insurance policies. This had been the principle healthcare sanctuary for the average American.
Wallace said, "The Washington Elite Strikes Again!"
The Congressional Budget Office,(CBO) REPORTS:
95 percent of short-term plans are a comprehensive major medical policy. Short-term plans are often more comprehensive than ObamaCare plans. Short-term plan premiums are as much as 60 percent lower than premiums for the lowest‐cost bronze plan. Biden’s Rule Change takes short term plans from basically an annual plan, stretching from one open enrollment period to the next and shrinks that period down to 4 months. This leaves nearly an 8 month gap in health care coverage. The Department of Health and Human Services proposed to limit the maximum length of new STLDI plans to four months, prohibit renewals, and prohibit enrollees from purchasing consecutive plans from the same insurer. This can lead to catastrophic health care costs. A person who loses health insurance coverage with months remaining before they can re-up based on closed 'Open Enrollment' will devastate individuals or families. In a report by Health Policy expert Michael Cannon at CATO, describes “When the Obama administration terminated short-term plans after three months, it left Jeanne Balvin with no coverage for her diverticulitis, and $97,000 in medical bills”.
"Who wouldn't see this scenario as anything but catastrophic?" Wallace stated emphatically, “this would be a cruel hoax, yet it's real! Anyone with any common sense would see the harmful consequences”. Wallace asserts, "The Biden administration's push for these regulatory changes is a power grab, without proper public scrutiny and a disservice to the American people. We must oppose this assault on our healthcare system and demand accountability". Wallace wants to go much further. He wants to "put the heart back into healthcare by assuring we add additional opportunities for the American people! It's time to rebuild the Doctor-Patient relationship. He calls his Framework, “Power to the People” "Restore America’s Healthcare!" "Expanding Choices and Freedom!”
Dave’s district expects solutions to the problems, not a bandaid approach. He believes in order to solve the Health Insurance Program, government must be small, while freedom expands. Dave Wallace, the leading candidate poised to win Maryland's 2nd Congressional District Primary unveils the key elements of the Power to the People, Restore America's Health Insurance Bill, consisting of comprehensive framework designed to revitalize the nation's healthcare system to the fullest benefit for the People! Wallace stated, “I want to Empower the People with more choices and more freedom”. Grounded in the principles of empowerment, market promotion, Medicare protection and fiscal responsibility, Wallace's proposal offers a bold vision for a healthcare system that puts individuals first.
Key Elements of the Restore America’s Health Insurance Bill:
1. Empowering Individuals: At the heart of Restore America’s Mission lies a deep commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their healthcare choices. Wallace's proposal decentralizes decision-making and returns authority to the states, ensuring individuals have the freedom to tailor their healthcare coverage to their unique needs and preferences.
2. Promoting Market Principles: Central to the vision of Restore America’s Mission is the promotion of market principles that drive innovation, competition, and affordability in the healthcare sector. Wallace’s bill fosters competition among insurers, promotes transparency in pricing and quality metrics, and encourages innovation in care delivery.
3. Protecting Medicare: Recognizing the importance of Medicare for seniors in our community, Wallace pledges to safeguard access to quality healthcare services for beneficiaries. By implementing reforms to improve efficiency, combat fraud, and preserve program integrity, Wallace ensures Medicare remains sustainable for future generations.
4. Ensuring Fiscal Responsibility: With a firm commitment to fiscal responsibility, Wallace’s bill prioritizes policies that do not add to the deficit and contribute to long-term financial stability. By promoting value-based care, reducing administrative waste, and maximizing the effectiveness of healthcare spending, the bill ensures taxpayer dollars are used wisely and efficiently.
Ten Elements of Healthcare Reform: A Comprehensive Approach
Building upon the foundational principles outlined above, Wallace's comprehensive approach to healthcare reform encompasses the following ten key elements:
1. Ending Narrow Networks: Ensuring that patients have access to a wide network of healthcare providers and services.
2. Lowering High Deductibles and Premiums: Implementing reinsurance and limited benefit insurance to reduce the financial burden on families.
3. Promoting Personal, Portable Health Insurance: Facilitating the ownership and portability of health insurance across different job settings.
4. Expanding Telemedicine Services: Enhancing access to telemedicine, improving healthcare delivery and convenience.
5. Providing Access to 24/7 Care: Ensuring round-the-clock access to healthcare services to address urgent medical needs.
6. Empowering Patients to Manage Healthcare Dollars: Giving individuals greater control over their healthcare spending and decision-making.
7. Giving Seniors Access to Health Savings Accounts: Providing seniors with opportunities for savings and flexibility in managing their healthcare expenses.
8. Ensuring Transparency in Healthcare Pricing: Promoting transparency in healthcare pricing to empower patients to make informed choices.
9. Specializing Health Plans for Chronic Diseases: Tailoring health plans to meet the specific needs of patients with chronic diseases, ensuring comprehensive and effective care.
10. Putting Patients' Needs First: Prioritizing patients' interests over special interests and bureaucratic agendas, ensuring that healthcare reform serves the people.
As the campaign for the Maryland's 2nd Congressional District gains momentum, Dave Wallace's commitment to restoring America's healthcare system remains unwavering. Through a combination of empowerment, innovation, and fiscal prudence, Wallace's vision for healthcare reform promises a brighter, healthier future for all Americans.
———————————————————————-
Wallace also believes Obamacare, with its onerous regulations, has driven Consolidation in the insurance industry. He sees in some Obamacare Markets, State by state, markets have seen the number of insurance companies shrink, and as a consequence having little competition in some states making choices slim. He believes in the case of consolidation, the destructive power of a problem is magnified.
And…
News Alert- UNITED HEALTHCARE has suffered a ransomware attack.
That ransomware attack has been extremely damaging to all of the Medical Provider communities, hospitals, doctors, clinics and prescription companies. It’s been going on for 3 weeks and not a word. What makes this worse and compounds the problem, is because now UNITED Healthcare is the largest healthcare insurance provider. By Revenue in 2023, UnitedHealth Group reported total revenues of around 359 billion U.S. dollars. The group is among the world's ten largest companies in general, and it represents 15.3% of the Market Share. Membership of UnitedHealth reached 70 million in that year, which is roughly one in five Americans. So when their system fails, the entire healthcare system has major shortages of cash. It’s reported by Galen, that rural hospitals, clinics and small practitioners are struggling to meet payroll.
Visit us online: DaveWallace.us
Follow us on social media:
Facebook: DaveWallaceUSA
Twitter: DaveWallaceUS
In Triumph of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness!
### ###
Jason Craig
Jason@DaveWallace.us