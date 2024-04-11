New Global Services Trade Data Hub offers extensive, tailored access to WTO data

Four separate WTO datasets are available, covering digitally delivered services, trade in services by mode of supply, trade in commercial services, and the WTO-OECD Balanced Trade in Services dataset. Users can create and download individual charts and tables or bulk download data series according to their needs.

The dataset on digitally delivered services trade contains WTO estimates on services traded through computer networks, such as the Internet, apps, emails, voice and video calls, and digital intermediation platforms. The coverage of digitally delivered services reflects the definition of the IMF-OECD-UNCTAD-WTO Handbook on Measuring Digital Trade. It covers over 200 economies and regions and eight sub-sectors for the period 2005-23.

The Trade in Services by Mode of Supply (TISMOS) dataset, produced by the WTO, contains estimates of services trade through the four modes of supply identified in the WTO's General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS), as of April 2024. It covers over 200 economies and regions for the period 2005-22 for 55 sectors. It provides valuable insights into how services trade has modified over the years, including the impact of digitalization and of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trade in Commercial Services dataset contains first estimates on commercial services trade until 2023 for some 150 economies and regions based on quarterly annualized statistics and for eight broad services sectors. It is jointly produced with UNCTAD. Final estimates for over 50 sectors will be released in July 2024.

The Balanced Trade in Services (BaTiS) dataset, developed with the OECD, contains a balanced matrix of international trade in services for over 200 reporting economies and their partners by sector for 2005-21. The dataset is the only source of comprehensive bilateral data on trade in services. The dataset will be updated and expanded in 2024.

The Hub will be further enhanced with new features and content and will be regularly updated.

The Global Services Trade Data Hub can be accessed here.