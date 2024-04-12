Dr. Cyrus Vosough Has Been Reviewed and Approved By NJ Top Docs

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Cyrus Vosough, MD of North Jersey Rehab, LLC for 2024.

Cyrus Vosough, MD of North Jersey Rehab, LLC has been reviewed and approved based on merit by NJ Top Docs for 2024. At North Jersey Rehab, Dr. Vosough specializes in advanced pain management. As a physician who specializes in helping patients with disabilities, Dr. Vosough is a well trusted physiatrist in Wayne, NJ.Dr. Vosough and his staff focus on rehabilitation, restoration of function and a return to a high quality of life. Dr. Vosough can perform procedures such as EMG (Electromyography), Myofascial, Trigger Point Injection, Musculoskeletal Ultrasounds, and Cervical & Lumbar Injections.Dr. Vosough exemplifies compassionate, complete care as he is concerned about the whole well being of the patient, not just the individual injury or ailment that they came in for. He strives to ensure the patient receives the best rehabilitative experience and obtains the highest quality of life possible.To book an appointment with Dr. Vosough, please call 973-595-0063.