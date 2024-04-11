Public invited to comment on renewal of the ADOT, FHWA agreement for project environmental reviews

PHOENIX – The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Arizona Department of Transportation are proposing to renew an agreement through which ADOT assumes FHWA’s authority for approval of federal environmental review documents for proposed projects.

A draft Memorandum of Understanding that would continue this agreement, known as NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) Assignment, has been posted to the Federal Register and is available for comment until May 10.

The agreement, established in 2019, allows a state to apply for and assume decision-making and legal responsibility for meeting NEPA requirements and other federal environmental laws otherwise administered by FHWA for projects. Congress established the program to help streamline environmental reviews for federally funded highway projects. Arizona is among eight states, including California and Texas, that currently have this authority. NEPA requirements apply to all projects that use federal funds.

To learn more about NEPA Assignment, review the draft Memorandum of Understanding for NEPA Assignment and find out how to submit comments to FHWA, by visiting ADOT's NEPA Assignment webpage.