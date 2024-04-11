Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Focus on Integrating Artwork and Branding
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Focus on Integrating Artwork and Branding
This is one of the many ways we can help our clients derive real-world positive outcomes using artwork and visual communications.”DALLAS, TX, US, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House, renowned for their visual communications solutions in both healthcare and corporate environments, are pleased to announce their specialized service in sourcing, creating, and customizing artwork that incorporates a brand’s distinct colors and graphic elements. This tailored approach ensures that each piece of art not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of a space but also reinforces the organization's brand identity and values.
— Sara Beth Joyner
A Fusion of Art and Brand Identity
In today’s visually driven world, the strategic integration of brand elements into the workplace and healthcare environments plays a crucial role in conveying an organization's identity and ethos. Recognizing this, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House leverage their expertise to merge artistic expression with brand-specific colors and graphics, creating unique pieces that serve as powerful visual statements of the brand's culture and vision. “This allows for gently reinforcing branding without looking forced, and still getting all the benefits that artwork brings to a space” shared Director of Design, Mercedes Burton.
Customized Artwork for Every Space
Whether it’s a vibrant piece for a corporate lobby that welcomes visitors with the company's colors, or a serene artwork in a hospital room reflecting the healthcare provider’s commitment to compassion and care, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House’s customized solutions are designed to fit the specific needs and spaces of their clients. This customization extends beyond mere aesthetics, contributing to a cohesive brand experience for employees, patients, and visitors alike.
Expertise in Art Curation and Creation
With a deep understanding of the impact of visual elements on human psychology and organizational culture, the teams at Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House are adept at selecting, designing, and creating artwork that resonates with the brand’s core messages. Their process involves close collaboration with clients to ensure that each piece of art not only aligns with the brand’s visual identity but also enhances the overall environment, whether it be in fostering a healing atmosphere or promoting creativity and innovation in the workplace.
Supporting Organizational Goals through Art
By aligning art selections and custom creations with a brand’s colors and graphics, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House help organizations to strengthen their identity and foster a sense of belonging and pride among stakeholders. This service underscores the firms' commitment to using art as a strategic tool for supporting organizational goals, enhancing environments, and promoting well-being. The firms’ President, Sara Beth Joyner, added “this is one of the many ways we can help our clients derive real-world positive outcomes using artwork and visual communications.”
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
Website
Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram