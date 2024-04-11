flyExclusive Partners with Bluetail to Level Up Company's Digital Aircraft Records Ecosystem
Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform, enabling aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) — from anywhere, on any device.
flyExclusive is a leading Part 135 owner and operator of private jet experiences delivering the ultimate private jet experience to Owners, Members, and guests.
The company now has a single, 24/7-accessible hub for maintenance records and logbooksSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern aircraft records platform, announced today that it has officially onboarded flyExclusive (NYSEAMERICAN: FLYX, “flyExclusive” or the “Company”), a premier owner/operator of private jet experiences with one of the largest fleets in the United States.
flyExclusive’s fleet of approximately 100 aircraft are part of the major operator’s continued commitment to growth. And, the new options from Bluetail nicely complement flyExclusive’s operations that provide a safe, curated, and customized luxury aircraft experience that they believe customers can’t get anywhere else.
“We’ve always put a premium on safety and efficiency. And as a company that was built by aviation experts for the aviation industry, Bluetail was a perfect partner for us,” said Steve Pawlak, director of maintenance at flyExclusive. “We know that going digital adds a new level of efficiency, and have known that digital is the future for a while now. We’re excited to level-up our maintenance record digitization by partnering with Bluetail — to ensure our records are not only digital, but secure, searchable, and shareable.”
Although flyExclusive has used digital aircraft records solutions, previous options weren’t built specifically for the aviation space. The company sought a partner that was fast, and expressly built to fit the aviation industry’s needs. flyExclusive also required an increased level of flexibility, world-class search, and fleet management capabilities.
Bluetail met each of these needs, responding quickly, especially for a fleet of this size, and arming flyExclusive with the technology needed to level-up the aviation company’s maintenance processes.
“We’re so excited to welcome flyExclusive to the Bluetail Flock, and to count them as one of the many innovators that truly understand where digital recordkeeping is headed,” said Roberto Guerrieri, CEO and co-founder of Bluetail. “Bluetail is unique in a lot of ways, but most important is the heavy lift that we remove, as well as the amount of control that we allow for our customers. With our proprietary platform, customers like flyExclusive can have full control to organize, edit, and share their records. All while decreasing AOG time, saving money, and maximizing their maintenance team.”
flyExclusive is also currently in the process of utilizing Bluetail’s Conformity module, helping charter operators to substantially decrease conformity time by as much as 60%.
About Bluetail
Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero
About flyExclusive
flyExclusive is a vertically integrated, FAA-certificated air carrier providing private jet experiences by offering customers a choice of on-demand charter, Jet Club, and fractional ownership services to destinations across the globe. flyExclusive has one of the world’s largest fleets of Cessna Citation aircraft, and it operates a combined total of approximately 100 jets, ranging from light to large cabin sizes. The company manages all aspects of the customer experience, ensuring that every flight is on a modern, comfortable, and safe aircraft. flyExclusive’s in-house repair station, aircraft paint, cabin interior renovation, and avionics installation capabilities, are all provided from its campus headquarters in Kinston, North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.flyexclusive.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,”“future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,”“will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to repay its debt; management of growth; the outcome of any legal proceedings; the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s securities on a national securities exchange; volatility of the price of the Company’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which flyExclusive operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting flyExclusive’s business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive aviation industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of flyExclusive’s registration statement on Form S-1 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
flyExclusive Media Contact:
Jillian Wilson, Marketing Specialist
media@flyexclusive.com
flyExclusive Investor Relations Contact:
Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications
investors@flyexclusive.com
Bluetail Company Contact:
Crystal Garcia
Head of Marketing
M: 623.239.7901
E: crystal@bluetail.aero
Bluetail Media Relations Representative:
Dale Smith
+1 904-400-1000
PR@bluetail.aero