CNE President & CEO Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
The National NeighborWorks® Association chose Martina Guilfoil for the 2024 Richard H. Stallings Lifetime Achievement Award.CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the National NeighborWorks® Association (NNA) announced their 20th Annual Excellence Awards, with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise’s President and CEO, Martina Guilfoil receiving the Richard H. Stallings Lifetime Achievement Award. The Stallings Award recognizes an organizational leader serving in the housing or community development field that has made significant contributions during their career.
Martina Guilfoil has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in community development in California and Florida, as well as Chattanooga. Her work shows an unwavering commitment to lasting change and empowerment. She has been responsible for managing millions of dollars in private and public investments to create innovative lending programs for housing preservation, first-time homebuyers, new affordable housing units, and new business creation. In Chattanooga, she has overseen CNE’s operations and lines of business: Real Estate Development, Asset and Property Management, Lending, Financial Education and Counseling and Neighborhood Investment and Community Engagement. She has spearheaded CNE’s application of the Missing Middle development strategy, an intentional effort to build single- and multi-family dwellings for both purchase and rent, creating pathways to prosperity for people of various income levels seeking to find permanent housing and wealth building opportunity. Under her leadership, 59 buildings and 241 units of housing have been created.
Andrea Hardaway, Chairwoman of CNE’s Board of Directors, said in her nomination video: “Martina has truly dedicated her life to helping historically disadvantaged populations of people. She has the most resilience of any leader I’ve seen. Here at CNE we focus on affordable housing, developing housing, rentals, first time home buyers…but the extra part that Martina never lets us forget to think about is the actual people…the prosperity of the people who create the neighborhoods and communities where we reside.”
The Richard H. Stallings Lifetime Achievement award is named in honor of a leader who helped inspire the creation of NNA. Mr. Stallings was the CEO of NeighborWorks Pocatello and served in Congress from 1985 to 1993.
The National NeighborWorks® Association Awards showcase the leaders and organizations that are making significant accomplishments in their communities. They serve as a source of inspiration for everyone working to build a “Network of Excellence.” The awards reflect a wide range of diversity and inclusion throughout this network.
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise was founded in 1986 as a nonprofit to help families navigate the homebuying process and become successful, lifelong homeowners. For over 30 years, they have used their ingenuity and innovative spirit to help over 13,000 clients, including families, individuals and small businesses, to secure loans, purchase homes and keep the homes they love. Additionally, through their revitalization and development work, they have been able to provide over 5,000 stable homes in diverse, urban neighborhoods with potential to thrive.
