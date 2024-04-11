Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Myclausen, mycophenolate mofetil, Date of authorisation: 07/10/2010, Revision: 16, Status: Authorised

Myclausen treatment should be initiated and maintained by a qualified transplant specialist.

The way that Myclausen should be given and the dose depend on the type of organ transplant.

For kidney transplants, the recommended dose in adults is 1 g twice a day by mouth starting within 72 hours after the transplant. In children aged between two and 18 years, the dose of Myclausen is calculated depending on height and weight.

For heart transplants, the recommended adult dose is 1.5 g twice a day, starting within five days following the transplant.

For liver transplants in adults, mycophenolate mofetil should be given as an infusion (drip into a vein) for the first four days after the transplant, before the patient is switched to Myclausen 1.5 g twice a day as soon as it can be tolerated. Myclausen is not recommended for use in children after heart or liver transplants because of a lack of information on its effects in this group.

The dose may need to be adjusted in patients with liver or kidney disease. For more information, see the summary of product characteristics (also part of the EPAR).