Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,964 in the last 365 days.

Orphan designation: Tranilast Prevention of scarring post glaucoma filtration surgery, 27/07/2010 Positive

At the time of designation, the number of patients at risk of scarring post glaucoma filtration surgery was estimated to be less than 3 in 10,000 people in the European Union (EU)*. This is equivalent to a total of fewer than 152,000 people, and is below the threshold for orphan designation, which is 5 people in 10,000. This is based on the information provided by the sponsor and the knowledge of the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).

*Disclaimer: For the purpose of the designation, the number of patients affected by the condition is estimated and assessed on the basis of data from the European Union (EU 27), Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. This represents a population of 506,500,000 (Eurostat 2010).

You just read:

Orphan designation: Tranilast Prevention of scarring post glaucoma filtration surgery, 27/07/2010 Positive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more