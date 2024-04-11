EBRD extends guarantees to Ukrainian Oschadbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a €50 million unfunded portfolio risk-sharing facility to Oschadbank, to unlock €200 million of new financing for Ukraine’s private sector amidst the ongoing war in the country.

The agreement was signed in Kyiv on 9 April during a conference on the reintegration of war veterans into civilian life, in which Oschadbank was a partner.

The EBRD’s facility will cover up to 50 per cent of Oschadbank’s credit risk on newly issued sub-loans worth €200 million to private businesses operating in Ukraine.

“The EBRD’s guarantee enhances Oschadbank’s lending capacity and enables it to provide much-needed funding to Ukrainian private companies operating in critical industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, transport and pharmaceuticals,” said the EBRD’s Managing Director for Financial Institutions, Francis Malige.

He added that this would support companies to continue their operations and safeguard livelihoods, “which is crucial for fostering economic resilience and enabling Ukraine to rebuild in the aftermath of the war”.

Total enabled financing under similar EBRD guarantees, signed since the start of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine, amounted to close to €900 million by end-2023.

