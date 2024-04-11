Netgate pfSense Software Takes Home 40 Awards in the G2 Spring 2024 Report
pfSense® software from Netgate® received 40 awards in the G2 Spring 2024 report.
We are honored to receive these awards and will continue providing high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions. Thank you!”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced that pfSense® software has received 40 awards in the G2 Spring 2024 report. These include Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business awards in categories such as Best Results, Best Relationship, Best Usability, Most Implementable, and Users Most Likely to Recommend for both the Firewall Software and Business VPN groups.
“G2 awards are based on reviews by real users. These awards are important to Netgate because they represent how customers view our products,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “We are honored to receive these awards and will continue providing high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions. Thank you!”
Top pfSense Software Awards
#1 Results Index for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#1 Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#1 Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#1 EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Implementation Index for Business VPN
#1 Europe Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#1 Enterprise Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#1 Europe Regional Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#1 Relationship Index for Business VPN | Spring 2024
#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Business VPN
#1 Results Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Results Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Results Index for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Usability Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Usability Index for Business VPN
#1 Momentum Grid® Report for Firewall Software
Other Notable pfSense Software Awards
#2 Mid-Market Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#2 Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Business VPN
#2 Mid-Market Results Index for Business VPN
#2 EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#2 Implementation Index for Business VPN
#2 Mid-Market Results Index for Firewall Software
#2 Momentum Grid® Report for Business VPN
#2 Usability Index for Firewall Software
#2 Enterprise Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#2 Mid-Market Relationship Index for Business VPN
#2 Mid-Market Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#2 Mid-Market Usability Index for Firewall Software
#2 Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#2 Mid-Market Implementation Index for Business VPN
To learn more about pfSense software, go to www.netgate.com, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or email sales@netgate.com.
About pfSense Software
The world’s leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense software is the world’s most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - installed well over ten million times. pfSense software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
