Tektronix and recently acquired EA Elektro-Automatik now offer expanded power portfolio

The management teams from Tektronix and EA Elektro-Automatik now join forces

The addition of EA’s high-efficiency regenerative power supplies greatly expands Tektronix’s trusted offering

Many companies offer partial power electronics design solutions, but now Tektronix offers an extensive set of products for industry-wide electrification.” — Chris Bohn, Tektronix President

BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tektronix, Inc a leading provider in test and measurement solutions, has acquired EA Elektro-Automatik (EA), a principal supplier of high-power electronic test solutions for energy storage, mobility, hydrogen, and renewable energy applications. The introduction of EA to the Tektronix team provides the company with expanded solutions, leveraging Tektronix’s industry-leading oscilloscopes and isolated probes, EA’s high-efficiency power supplies and electronic loads, and Keithley’s high-precision source meters and instrumentation. Combined, the Tektronix portfolio offers a unique set of capabilities for energy storage and power electronics design needs, from ultra-low to ultra-high power. With the addition of EA, Tektronix is better equipped than ever to serve engineers who are electrifying our world.

“Our customers are facing challenges in delivering safe and reliable power electronics designs that incorporate new technologies such as high energy density batteries, efficient electric motors, smart power inverters, and wide-bandgap semiconductors, for high power and performance to electrify industries and meet an ever-increasing energy demand to power our world,” said Markus Schyboll, CEO of EA Elektro-Automatik.

“Many companies offer partial power electronics design solutions, but now Tektronix offers an extensive set of products for industry-wide electrification," said Chris Bohn, Tektronix President. "These aren’t just any regenerative power supplies. EA equipment adds high-efficiency regenerative power capabilities to the Tektronix portfolio that are critical to supporting our future-facing electrification goals."

From analysis of power electronics performance dynamics with Tektronix MSO oscilloscopes and IsoVu probes, to semiconductor characterization and quality control for low power/high precision designs with Keithley SMUs and precision measurement instruments, and now with the addition of EA solutions to the portfolio, Tektronix can offer solutions up to 3.8 megawatt with industry-leading regenerative efficiency >96% to cover the full range of customer power needs. EA’s power supplies complement the Tektronix portfolio of cutting-edge scopes, probes, SMUs, and precision measurement instruments, allowing users to scale up in voltage to 2,000V or current up to 64,000A with a low noise regenerative instrument to minimize added heat and EMI noise — ensuring the best possible testing when using Tektronix, Keithley, and EA-branded test and measurement products.

With emphasis on creating solutions for power electronics in the semiconductor, aerospace, and automotive industries, the Tektronix and EA product portfolio addresses leading issues in energy storage, mobility, and hydrogen fuel. To learn more about the full Tektronix portfolio of solutions, including EA Elektro-Automatik, Tektronix, and Keithley products, visit tek.com.

About EA Elektro-Automatik

The EA Elektro-Automatik Group (EA) is Europe’s leading supplier of power electronics for R&D and industrial applications.

At the German headquarter in Viersen, North Rhine Westphalia, 450 qualified associates research, develop and produce high-tech equipment for laboratory power supplies, high power mains adaptors and electronic loads, with and without mains feedback. Specific to power electronics, made by EA, is the wide application spectrum. The units are used across many branches, from batteries, through fuel cell technology, to wind and solar power, from electrochemicals and process technology to telecommunication.

Results and experience from decades of R&D flow continually into new solutions. Automatic test systems with specially developed soft- and hardware assure a consistently high product quality. Flexible production processes support fast reaction to changing customer requirements.

As a mid-size company EA is totally responsible for the production location in Germany but acts globally with branches in China and USA, a sales office in Spain and a wide network of partners. Value sharing, mutual respect and open communication characterize our organization.

The foundation of the company in 1974 was based on innovation, a tradition which is maintained today. What started with the development of simple mains adaptors is continued today in the overall concept of technology leadership. With highly specialized power supply systems for a multitude of applications, EA is driving the future of power electronics – technologically excellent, designed for resource protection and energy saving and conceived for a multitude of applications.

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Tektronix, Inc.

Press contacts

EA Elektro-Automatik GmbH & Co. KG

Adrian Rosa

Head of Marketing Europe

press@elektroautomatik.com

Tektronix

Petra Quaedvlieg

petra.quaedvlieg@tektronix.com