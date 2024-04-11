Delmarva Power Gas Cost Rate Public Hearing

On August 30, 2023, Delmarva Power & Light Company, filed its annual Gas Cost Rate with the Delaware Public Service Commission. The filing included revised tariff sheets, supporting testimony, and exhibits. The filing sought to implement interim rates effective November 1, 2023. For the average residential gas space heating customer using 56 ccf of gas would see a decrease in their monthly of $16.30, or 18.1% during the year.

On April 18, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. EST, a public hearing will be held at the Commission to finalize the interim rates. The Commission is located at 861 Silver Lake Boulevard, Cannon Building, Suite 100, Dover, DE 19904. In addition, teleconference dial-in information for the hearing will be provided seven (7) days in advance and can be found here: https://publicmeetings.delaware.gov/#/ and one-way (outbound broadcast only) live streaming may be accessed using this link: https://depsc.delaware.gov/commission-meetings.