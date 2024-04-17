Self Love: Holistic Approach to the Effective Treatment of Addictive Behaviors

"It's possible to end your drug and alcohol addiction forever. The secret to no longer being dependent upon drugs and alcohol is to learn how to love yourself."

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where the relapse rate among those who complete drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs remains alarmingly high and the death toll from drug overdoses continues to climb, Dr. Harry Henshaw is advocating for a transformative shift in how we understand and treat addiction disorders.

Dr. Henshaw, a seasoned licensed psychotherapist with over 38 years of experience in mental health and substance use treatment, is introducing a groundbreaking new paradigm or perspective in his forthcoming book, Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction. Drawing on his extensive background working in inpatient hospitals, residential treatment programs, and outpatient counseling centers across Illinois, Massachusetts, and Florida, Dr. Henshaw argues that the current approach to addiction treatment is fundamentally flawed and ineffective.

"It's an epistemic problem, we simply do not understand the real cause of addictive behaviors," says Dr. Henshaw. "We've been looking in the wrong place for both the cause of addiction and its solution."

In his book Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction, available on Amazon, Dr. Henshaw challenges the prevailing belief that addiction is primarily a physiological issue. Instead, he proposes a shift in focus towards understanding addiction as a psychological phenomenon. and specifically as a lack of self-love on the part of the addict or alcoholic. By reframing addiction through this lens, Dr. Henshaw believes that more effective and efficient services can be provided to those struggling with substance use disorders.

"This book is just the beginning," Dr. Henshaw emphasizes. "It's the prelude to a new era in understanding addiction and providing more effective and efficient treatment to those suffering based on treating a lack of self-love."

With his doctoral degree in human development from Boston University, being a licensed psychotherapist in the State of Florida and decades of hands-on experience in the field, Dr. Henshaw brings a wealth of expertise to this groundbreaking work. Currently based in Miami, Florida, he continues to provide compassionate care to individuals seeking recovery from the various forms of addictive behavior in his private practice.

As the addiction crisis deepens, Dr. Henshaw's innovative approach offers hope for a brighter future for those affected by substance use disorders. Dr. Henshaw believes that when individuals come to transform their thinking and learn how to love themselves authentically, they will stop using drugs and alcohol forever.

For more information about the counseling services that Dr. Henshaw provides