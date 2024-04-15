Boardsi Forest: Boardsi’s Pioneering Initiative Cultivates Talent and Forests

Boardsi Evertreen

Boardsi has launched its 'Boardsi Forest' initiative with Evertreen, pledging to plant a tree for every interview facilitated and candidate hired by the firm.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardsi, a leading executive recruitment platform, has launched its 'Boardsi Forest' initiative. Rooted in a commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, this initiative pledges to plant a tree for every interview facilitated and candidate hired by the firm. Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi, reiterates the profound culture behind this initiative, emphasizing its alignment with the company's core values of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

"At Boardsi, our ethos extends beyond connecting executives with board opportunities; it embodies a holistic approach to sustainability and responsible corporate behavior," states Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi. The 'Boardsi Forest' initiative is a vivid reflection of our commitment to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) values into our core operations. With every executive interview we facilitate, we pledge to plant a tree, symbolizing our dual dedication to nurturing leadership talent and the planet's health. This initiative is more than an environmental gesture—it's a cornerstone of our mission to harmonize business excellence with ecological mindfulness. We believe that true corporate leadership embraces the environment as a stakeholder, and through Boardsi Forest, we aspire to set a precedent for how companies can thrive while positively impacting the world."

Dan Ciufo, CEO and Co-founder of Evertreen, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Boardsi, emphasizing their collective mission to build a more eco-friendly and sustainable world. He stated, "We're excited to work together with Boardsi to support environmental conservation and empower local communities. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to creating positive change, and we're eager to continue our collaborative efforts into the future."

Boardsi: Revolutionizing Executive Recruitment with a Green Touch

Boardsi stands at the forefront of executive recruitment, offering a sophisticated platform that connects C-suite executives with board opportunities across diverse industries. Committed to facilitating meaningful connections that drive organizational success, Boardsi leverages cutting-edge technology and a vast network to match top-tier talent with board positions that align with their expertise and aspirations.

With the introduction of the ‘Boardsi Forest' initiative, Boardsi extends its mission beyond conventional recruitment practices, embracing a forward-thinking approach that merges professional hiring with environmental conservation.

Evertreen: Leading the Charge for Environmental Conservation

Evertreen is dedicated to combatting deforestation and promoting environmental sustainability through tree-planting initiatives and conservation efforts. By partnering with companies like Boardsi, Evertreen aims to harness collective action and corporate responsibility to create a greener, more sustainable world.

Companies looking to support Evertreen's mission can join the movement by participating in tree-planting initiatives or contributing to reforestation efforts. Through collaboration and shared commitment, Evertreen envisions a future where every tree planted contributes to a healthier planet for generations to come.

Visit Evertreen.com or email info@evertreen.com to discover how to participate and make a difference.