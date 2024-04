Short Film ‘The Last Butterflies’ to Wow Audience at Kansas City Film Festival International

Behind the scenes at the filming of The Last Butterflies in Mildred, Kansas. Pictured: Herb Jackson Jr, Whitney Wegman-Wood, Cooper Andrews and Adam Boyer

The eagerly anticipated short film ‘The Last Butterflies’ is set to captivate audiences at the prestigious Kansas City Film Festival International.

I was very happy that 'The Last Butterflies' was selected at the Kansas City Film Festival International, as we shot the film in Kansas so it means a lot to many of the cast and crew.” — Herb Jackson Jr.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shot primarily in Kansas and Missouri the film will show on Saturday April 13th at 3:15PM, Ward Parkway Theatre 1 Kansas City Film Festival International has been a beacon for filmmakers and cinephiles alike for over two decades, showcasing diverse cinematic voices from Kansas City and beyond.'The Last Butterflies' delves into the harrowing tale of a small family grappling with environmental catastrophe and the agonizing decisions it entails. Written by and starring Whitney Wegman-Wood, with Herb Jackson Jr serving as associate producer, and directed by Patrick Rea, the film is a poignant exploration of human resilience in the face of adversity.Herb Jackson Jr, associate producer, and actor in the film, says, "I was very happy when I received word that 'The Last Butterflies' was selected at the Kansas City Film Festival, as we shot the film in Kansas so it means a lot to many of the cast and crew as they are from the KC area. I had an amazing time during shooting and was appreciative of all the local support we received from the folks in Mildred. I'm hoping a few can make it up to Kansas City to see the finished product."Whitney Wegman-Wood adds, "To date, this film is the thing I am most proud of in my career. I put so much of myself into it; my fears, my tenacity, my blood, sweat, and tears."I had an old professor when I was training in theater who always said, 'Leave it all on the stage.' I feel like with 'The Last Butterflies' I left it all on the screen. I have completely laid bare my vulnerabilities as a writer, an actor, and as a human being. It took me many years since my early training to get to a place where I could open my heart like this, but it is an achievement I am deeply proud of."'The Last Butterflies' revolves around a family led by a brilliant NASA scientist, portrayed by Cooper Andrews, facing the escalating crisis of ecological collapse and societal upheaval. Alongside Whitney Wegman-Wood as his wife and Ivy Hickman as their young daughter, the family confronts the dilemma of staying in a disintegrating society or embarking on a treacherous trek into the Canadian wilderness in search of refuge – a difficult journey that will test their resilience, and the strength of their familial bonds.