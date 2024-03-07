West Sussex-Filmed Angel Fleet Wins Prestigious Hollywood Film Festival Award
The British aviation movie, Angel Fleet is proving to be a huge hit with American audiences and film professionals after picking up yet another film award.
Considering all that we encountered to get the musical score on screen, winning this award is extremely satisfying”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The short, which was filmed around West Sussex and features Europe’s last airworthy ‘Flying Fortress’ B-17 bomber, has received the “Best Score - Short Film” award at LA’s Golden State Film Festival.
— Herb Jackson Jr.
Angel Fleet’s award-winning music theme was composed by Moritz Schmittat, performed by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, and supported by the Big Notes Choir, Horsham, directed by Mark Bradbury. Additional music and performances were provided by the Glenn Miller Orchestra UK, directed by Ray McVay, with a solo performance by Darcy Jacobs.
Produced and directed by the award-winning Sussex production company Fact Not Fiction Films and Tristan Loraine, with Herb Jackson Jr. serving as Executive Producer, Angel Fleet was screened at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard as part of the film festival.
Director Tristan Loraine said, “I am delighted that the amazing composer Moritz Schmittat, supported by Big Notes Choir and the Glenn Miller Band UK has seen us win this fantastic ‘Best Score’ film award at the Golden State Film Festival. My thanks also to Executive Producer, Herb Jackson Jr for sharing my vision and making the score possible with the Hungarian Symphony Orchestra. Job well done.”
Executive Producer, Herb Jackson Jr. added, “Considering all that we encountered to get the musical score on screen, winning this award is extremely satisfying.
In addition to winning over audiences at the Golden State Film Festival, Angel Fleet has previously enjoyed great success at the Birmingham International Film Festival, Brazil International Film Festival, Australia Film Festival, and the Culver City Film Festival amongst others. Sitting alongside its Best Score award, the film also received an award of commendation at the Canada Shorts – Canadian and International Short Film Fest, was an award winner at the Touchstone Film Festival and received an Independent Shorts Award.
To find out more about Angel Fleet, visit https://www.angelfleetfilm.com.
To find out more about Herb Jackson Jr. and the projects he’s currently working on, visit https://www.herbjacksonjr.com.
About
Herb Jackson Jr. is an actor, aviator, and producer. As a television host, he has been featured on the NBC 12news Arizona Midday show as well as FoxSoul's The Book of Sean. Herb hosts his own show called "5 Minutes with Herb, “From the flight deck to your TV set” where he interviews a variety of inspiring and motivational guests from all walks of life.
Rebecca Appleton
Dakota Digital
+1 917-720-3025
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram