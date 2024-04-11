“You are stronger than you imagine”: Ukrainian publisher Olha Vovchok

11 April 2024, Hiroshima, Japan – Olha Vovchok, from Cherkasy, Ukraine, is an alumna of the UNITAR training programme “Bolstering Livelihoods: Digital Reskilling for Ukrainian Women Evacuees in Poland”. Olha participated in this programme in hopes of unlocking her potential and helping her community in a foreign country.

When we met Olha at the “Digital Champions” employment forum in February 2024 in Warsaw, she was carrying a big plush duck. We were all curious to know the story behind this duck.

Olha is a book publisher, a mother and an active member of her community who wants to support her fellow nationals in Poland. She arrived in Poland soon after the Ukraine war started, where she started organizing reading workshops to support Ukrainian children in Poznan. Since then, she has added a theatre club and Polish and Ukrainian culture workshops.

The new environment gave Olha the impetus to develop her skills and find opportunities and inspired her to join the UNITAR programme. Everything was new in an unfamiliar country, and the language barrier especially was an obstacle for many Ukrainians, Olha included. However, in the UNITAR programme, Olha noted that the language barrier with the instructor was quickly overcome as “we were working together for the common purpose”.