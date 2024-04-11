NAFS – Contracts CIBERNACION
Changing The World One Cafecito at a Time”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba HRC Company (OTC: NAFS) (HRC, Havana Roasters Coffee ®, NAFS, Company) today announced a partnership with Cibernación, a full-service online multimedia, web design, brand imaging, and social media company, to develop a new, investor-focused website.
The new website will serve as a comprehensive resource for investors, providing them with easy access to critical information about Havana Roasters Coffee, including its financial performance, investment opportunities, company news, and global coffee industry information.
"Gabriel Martinez CEO of NAFS, "we are working diligently with both the OTCMarkets Group and our accounting firm to file our outstanding financial reports, including Q3-2023, YE-2023, and Q1-2024. We've also been consolidating some common shares back into treasury to ensure the accuracy of our financials. Additionally, I'm excited to announce that we'll be unveiling a new corporate website soon. This website will be a valuable resource for our investors, featuring increased transparency through shareholder updates, engaging social media integration, and informative 'how-to-coffee' video education."
ABOUT CIBER NATION
Cibernación (https://www.behance.net/cibernacion) goes beyond being just a web development and 2D animation company; it's a digital laboratory where creativity and technology merge to create stunning digital experiences. We specialize in bringing your ideas to life, from designing websites and custom applications to producing captivating animations. Our innovative approach and highly skilled team are dedicated to delivering high-quality digital solutions that drive your business success in the digital universe. We specialize in impactful branding and strategic graphic design. From developing unique visual identities to implementing visual strategies, we are committed to helping companies stand out in the marketplace. Whether you need to explain a process, present your company or teach something new, our 2D animations will capture the attention of your audience and allow them to understand in an easy and entertaining way. Our scope of development encompasses a broad spectrum of digital solutions. From designing and developing responsive and functional websites to creating custom applications and e-commerce platforms, we specialize in turning ideas into digital reality. Our training in software architecture and development covers a broad spectrum of digital skills. From understanding and designing efficient architectures to developing custom applications and e-commerce platforms, we specialize in transforming concepts into concrete skills in the world of software development.
ABOUT NAFS
North America Frac Sand Inc, dba HRC Company (www.havanaroasters.com); HRC Company is a specialty handcrafted coffee roaster featuring its primary brand Havana Roasters Coffee, available in whole bean, ground 12oz bags, single serve K-Cup and coming soon Nespresso compatibles, available via our e-commerce site www.havanaroasters.com, www.walmart.com, www.homedepot.com, www.officedepot.com, and other e-commerce sites, also nationally distributed via KeHE, UNFI, regional boutique distributors, independent groceries, supermarkets and specialty retailers. Our blends are hand-crafted from premium Arabica/Robusta beans; Starting with our Classic Cuban style gourmet "Espresso Supreme" blend roasted to a deep, dark, color with abundant flavor. Our "Americano" blend is a rich taste that our roasters have perfected with this medium roast blend. Our history is inspired by our rich Cuban heritage, of the lost art of Cuban roasting masters tostadores of the 1940s, which carried over traditional techniques brought by French colonialists to our island in the 1890s.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
