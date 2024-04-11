StoreAutomator Announces Integration with SHEIN US to Expand Multichannel Commerce Opportunities

StoreAutomator SHEIN

This integration is immediately available to hundreds of StoreAutomator’s existing brands and launches with a free introductory offer for interested new sellers

NUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreAutomator, a leading multichannel commerce management platform, is excited to announce its integration with SHEIN US, the popular e-retailer of fashion, beauty, lifestyle products and more. This integration will provide brand partners in the US with a seamless way to list and manage their products on SHEIN's platform, potentially reaching millions of new customers.

With the rise of online shopping, it has become increasingly important for businesses to have a strong presence on multiple sales channels. This integration between StoreAutomator and SHEIN US will allow StoreAutomator’s existing brand partners to easily expand their reach and tap into a wider customer base. By listing their products on SHEIN's platform, businesses can increase their visibility and potentially boost sales.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with SHEIN’s US Marketplace and provide our brands with even more opportunities to grow their businesses," said Gökhan Erkavun, Co-Founder & CEO of StoreAutomator. "Through this integration, we are making it easier for businesses to manage their multichannel commerce and reach a larger audience.”

SHEIN US is known for its wide range of products, from trendy fashion pieces to beauty and lifestyle items. With this integration, qualifying businesses in the US can now easily list and manage their products on SHEIN's platform, giving them access to a diverse customer base. This partnership between StoreAutomator and SHEIN US is a testament to the growing importance of multichannel commerce and the potential for businesses to expand their reach and grow their sales.

StoreAutomator's integration is now live and available for its existing brand partners. New sellers interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can contact StoreAutomator for more information on its free introductory offer or use the link below.

With this partnership, StoreAutomator is further solidifying its position as a leading multichannel commerce management platform, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving world of e-commerce.

For more information about the SHEIN-StoreAutomator integration, please visit: https://www.storeautomator.com/partners/shein-storeautomator/ or email: info@storeautomator.com.