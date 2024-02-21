StoreAutomator and Vantage Apparel: Redefining E-Commerce Together

StoreAutomator

StoreAutomator and Vantage Apparel launch a new partnership to streamline e-commerce with integrated apparel decoration solutions for dynamic marketplaces.

Don’t try and reinvent the wheel, partner with someone who’s built it already, built it well and continue to focus on your core business.” — Chris Alfano, CDO

NUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At StoreAutomator, we understand that the e-commerce landscape is dynamic and demands constant innovation. That's why we're excited to announce our new integration with Vantage Apparel. This collaboration enables Vantage to effortlessly connect with a variety of retail marketplaces and e-commerce platforms while remaining focussed on their core business - the integrated on-demand decoration of apparel items.

Kicking off its digital transformation project in 2023, Vantage publicly announced the creation of its new Digital Integrations Team late last year. Speaking of the partnership, Chris Alfano said:

In this rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, StoreAutomator and Vantage Apparel are dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, ensuring our clients receive the most efficient, innovative solutions. This alliance is not just a step towards enhanced digital integration, it's a leap towards redefining the future of multichannel e-commerce. We eagerly look forward to continuing our journey of innovation, supporting our clients' growth, and unveiling new advancements that will set industry benchmarks.

Stay tuned for more groundbreaking developments from this dynamic partnership.

About Vantage Apparel:

Vantage Apparel is a leading provider of high-quality promotional apparel and custom branding solutions. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service, Vantage Apparel has been a trusted partner for businesses and organizations seeking premium promotional apparel for over 40 years.

For more information and to experience the future of custom apparel ordering, visit www.vantageapparel.io.

About StoreAutomator:

StoreAutomator helps brands streamline and manage their commerce operations, expand to new channels, and increase sales from a single dashboard. With over 700 customers and hundreds of channels and marketplaces — including Amazon, Walmart, SHEIN, Target, eBay, Shopify and more, StoreAutomator’s vision is to unify commerce and operations.

To learn more, visit www.storeautomator.com or email info@storeautomator.com

