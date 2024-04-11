Maclovio Yañez Villagrán Scores with Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras in Favor of Crime Prevention
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sport and physical activity serve as entertainment and are also potent tools in crime prevention, particularly among youth. According to a recent study, various sports activities have beneficial effects in keeping young people away from trouble.
In this regard, Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, an oil businessman and president of the Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras club, emphasizes that sports and physical activity can be combined with other interventions to reduce crime in specific groups and communities.
It has been observed that these programs are most effective when positively integrated into the social fabric of groups and communities. Collaboration with other strategies and sectors is essential for these efforts.
Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras is a clear example of how sports can influence social change. This football club, founded in 2023 in Veracruz, Mexico, has excelled in the Mexican Premier League and its commitment to the comprehensive development of youth through sports.
For Yañez Villagrán, sports are a powerful tool to inspire young people and keep them away from dangerous situations. Collaboration between sports and organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is crucial for promoting civic values and spreading the benefits of sports as a preventive measure against criminal or violent behavior among youth.
“It is evident that sports provide entertainment and play a valuable role in the prevention and social transformation among youth. The team's holistic approach goes beyond success on the field,” emphasizes the Mexican entrepreneur.
The club invests in infrastructure and hires experienced coaches to promote values such as discipline and teamwork, offering development opportunities to young people from diverse backgrounds.
Lastly, Maclovio Yañez Villagrán acknowledges that his role as the director of Núcleo SEPEC, one of Mexico's most prominent oil and gas companies, with integrated services and packages for well interventions, is what enables him to drive such relevant initiatives.
Fausto González
