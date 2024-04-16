Change thoughts, improve self-esteem and end your drug and alcohol addiction forever

Professional Licensed Mental Health Counseling for Drug Addiction, Alcohol Dependency, Substance Use Disorders, Depression, Anxiety, Stress and Low Self-Esteem

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeking help for substance use and mental health issues just got easier with the online outpatient counseling services offered by Enhanced Healing Counseling and Dr. Harry Henshaw, a licensed mental health counselor (LMHC) in the State of Florida. With over 38 years of experience, Dr. Henshaw brings expertise and compassion to individuals struggling with addiction, dependency, and mental health challenges.

Dr. Henshaw's online counseling sessions provide professional assistance for a range of issues, including drug addiction, alcohol dependency, substance use problems, depression, anxiety, stress, emotional trauma, and low self-esteem. Sessions are conducted securely via video chat, offering accessibility and convenience from the comfort of one's home or workplace.

"In today's fast-paced world, accessing quality counseling shouldn't be a challenge," says Dr. Henshaw. "My goal is to provide effective support that seamlessly fits into people's lives, eliminating barriers like social stigma and geographical limitations."

With a doctoral degree in Human Development from Boston University, Dr. Henshaw combines academic expertise with real-world experience. He has worked extensively in substance use, addiction, and mental health programs across Massachusetts, Illinois, and Florida. Over the past eighteen years, Dr. Henshaw has pioneered Telehealth counseling, extending his services to communities locally and globally.

Dr. Henshaw's approach emphasizes the importance of developing a positive self-image and good self-esteem in achieving lasting recovery and emotional well-being. "Transforming negative thinking patterns is key to overcoming destructive behaviors and embracing self-love," he explains. "I aim to empower individuals to cultivate a positive mindset that fosters growth and resilience."

All counseling sessions with Dr. Henshaw are private, confidential, and HIPAA-compliant, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for healing and self-discovery. With affordable rates and flexible scheduling options, his services are accessible to anyone seeking guidance and support on their journey toward health and wellness.

Dr. Harry Henshaw offers a beacon of hope and healing through his online counseling services for individuals ready to embark on a path of personal transformation and healing. In addition to the individual counseling services that Dr. Henshaw offers, he also provides a free morning support group to those struggling with addictive behaviors and mental health issues.

For more information or to schedule a counseling session, visit Dr. Henshaw's website Online at Enhanced Healing Counseling.

In addition to his counseling services, learn more about Dr. Harry Henshaw's new book, Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction, published by and now on sale at Amazon. This book is about how to change your thinking, improve your self-esteem and end your additive behaviors forever.