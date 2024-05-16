CarandTruckRemotes.com, a leader in replacement car keys and remotes positions itself for future growth
CarAndTruckRemotes.com Drives Seamless Shopping with Shopify: Faster, Easier, and More Secure Checkout Options Await!EATONTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarandTruckRemotes.com, one of the leading suppliers of affordable replacement car keys and remotes for more than 12 years recently made several strategic investments to allow us to better serve the needs of our customers and support our growth ambitions.
In early April the brand launched an all-new website based on the Shopify platform that provides customers with a simpler, more intuitive shopping experience along with an expended portfolio of product offerings. The site is www.carandtruckremotes.com.
Recently Car and Truck Remotes added a full line of replacement garage door opener remotes to better meet the needs of their customers and expand revenue growth.
To provide better overall service and improve shipping times the brand recently moved their warehouse and fulfillment operations from Roswell, GA to a new, state of the art facility in Eatontown, NJ. The new facility adds more square footage to support inventory and sales expansion along with a more modern warehouse management system.
In a statement, General Manager Scott Clark remarked, "We are thrilled to announce these strategic investments that will allow us to better serve our customers and continue our growth trajectory. With our new website, expanded product offerings, and upgraded warehouse facility, we are well-positioned for future success, providing car key replacements nationwide. We are committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and look forward to adding even more products and services in the future."
In addition to these recent developments, Car and Truck Remotes continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and aims to provide high-quality, affordable automotive replacement keys and remotes for years to come. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from Car and Truck Remotes as we continue to innovate and grow in the automotive accessory industry.
Scott Clark
Carandtruckremotes.com
+1 866-690-4308
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube