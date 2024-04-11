Benzino and Jacksonville Rapper Natalac Announce Drop Date for Made-In-Detroit Single and Video “Trending Topic”

The highly anticipated new single will debut on all streaming platforms on April 12, 2024.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalac, the Jacksonville-famous rapper and CEO of Natalac Records and trucking company Natalac Express, has announced a brand new upcoming single drop featuring entrepreneur, TV personality, and rapper Benzino. “Trending Topic” will make its official debut on streaming platforms everywhere on April 12, 2024.

Benzino made waves in the hip hop and rap world when he released “Rap Elvis”, an Eminem diss that featured Natalac in white mink within the single’s official Detroit-filmed video. Benzino and Natalac collaborated on projects before “Rap Elvis” including “Run Tell That” on the ‘Love & Pimp-Hop’ album by Natalac, which was released in 2021.

“Trending Topic” is the newest partnership between Natalac and Benzino. The official video for this single was also filmed in Detroit and also features Bo$$ Money. “Trending Topic” is slated to be included in the upcoming Natalac album entitled ‘Return of Goldie’.

Natalac’s career in music spans more than two decades, with his voter’s rights single “Fire in Florida” catching the attention of the NAACP “Get Your Vote On” tour for the 2000 Presidential election. Since then, he’s released a steady stream of albums and worked on numerous projects over the years including the 2012 ‘Coast 2 Coast Mixtape Vol. 183’ with Wyclef Jean, Young Jeezy, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris and several volumes that would follow. Right now, Natalac is signed with his label Natalac Records.

Natalac has earned billions of views online with his charisma, talent, and raw perspective and is also known for his character A Pimp Named Slickback, which was featured on Adult Swim’s ‘The Boondocks’.

On April 12, 2024, fans and followers of both Natalac and Benzino can check out “Trending Topic” as it debuts online via leading streaming services. Learn more about Natalac now by visiting https://natalac.com/ and by Googling Natalac at http://bit.ly/2RcUJpn .

ABOUT NATALAC: Natalac is a Jacksonville, Florida, based rapper and CEO of Natalac Express and Natalac Records.

https://rap.fandom.com/wiki/Natalac

https://bit.ly/2RcUJpn

linktr.ee/natalac

Natalac.com