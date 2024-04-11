MedicalinTurkey Turkish Health Centers has embarked on an investment tour for the pre-diagnosis center project
"Murat Işık believes that we will succeed in the investment tour. He said, 'With a strong project and our experience, we will succeed.'"
Initiated an investment tour for the Turkish Health Center it opened in the Netherlands. The expectation from the Series A investment tour is 10 million euros.
The investment round will be successful. We have faith, hope and experience. Now, thanks to financial circles and investors, our financial shortcomings will be eliminated.”ISTANBUL, KARTAL, TüRKIYE, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- İGEME Embarks on Investment Quest in the Netherlands and Germany: Setting Growth Goals in Turkish Export and Health Tourism Sectors with Investor Consultations
— Murat IŞIK
İGEME, a vanguard entity in Turkey's export and health tourism domains, is ushering in a fresh perspective to the industry by engaging with prospective investors in the Netherlands. Over the past seven years, meticulous efforts have been devoted to laying a robust foundation for the establishment of Turkish Export Centers and Turkish Health Centers.
Amidst a robust team and a sturdy vision, IGEME has made significant strides forward. Murat IŞIK, in elucidating the outcomes of discussions with German and Dutch financial, tax, and auditing firms, underscored the establishment of companies in both countries in compliance with local tax, export, and health regulations. Furthermore, with the support of Dutch consultancy, financial, and legal firms, IGEME has complemented its projects.
As of now, IGEME has supplemented its 25 years of export and 14 years of health tourism experience with 7 years of fieldwork expertise. Operating with a systematic approach and ethical values, IGEME has been affirmed by independent audit firms with valuations of 7 million euros and 2.5 million euros.
While emphasizing its stance against single and block share sales, IGEME articulated that partners cannot invest more than 10%, aiming for a future characterized by a multi-partner structure contributing to Turkish Export and Health Tourism.
With 10,000 shareholding structures established in the Netherlands and Germany, the focus is now on investment prospects in these countries. IGEME will commence B-type investor consultations with Dutch professional investors on April 2nd, concluding on May 19th.
Acknowledgments were extended to all partners for their contributions to IGEME's establishment and business plan, emphasizing the significance of each team. Companies like MedicalinTurkey and Gateoftec will cater to both small and large investors, thereby contributing to growth objectives.
"Murat IŞIK: At the culmination of this journey, we aspire to birth a unicorn globally. We have belief, hope, and experience in this endeavor. Now, thanks to financial circles and investors, our financial shortcomings will be rectified," he said. This statement elucidates IGEME's aspiration not merely as a business entity but also to make a global impact. As the founder and leader of the company, Murat IŞIK emphasized the commitment to collaborate with investors to successfully implement growth strategies.
The company's target for going public is set for 2026. IGEME is steadfast in its endeavor to become Turkey's premier TURQUALITY-certified Health Tourism Facilitator and Foreign Trade Company.
Interested investors and media personnel can reach out to IGEME for further information.
Bilge Fatma Işık
igeme
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube