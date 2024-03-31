MedicalinTürkiye Türk Sağlık Merkezleri, Türkiye'nin ilk ve tek ön tanı merkezi organizasyonu yatırım turuna çıktı.
Murat IŞIK Yatırım Turunda başarılı olacağımıza inanıyoruz. Güçlü bir proje ve tecrübemiz ile başaracağız dedi.
MedicalinTürkiye, ilkini Hollanda'da açacağı ön tanı merkezi organizasyonu için yatırım turuna çıktı. A tipi yatırım turundan beklenti 10 Milyon euro.
The investment round will be successful. We have faith, hope and experience. Now, thanks to financial circles and investors, our financial shortcomings will be eliminated.”ISTANBUL, KARTAL, TüRKIYE, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IGEME Initiates Investment Search in the Netherlands and Germany: Pursuing Growth Goals in Turkish Export and Health Tourism Sectors with Investors
— Murat IŞIK
IGEME, a pioneering organization in Turkey's export and health tourism sectors, is introducing a new vision to the industry by meeting with potential investors in the Netherlands. Over the past seven years, meticulous efforts have been made to establish a solid foundation for the establishment of Turkish Export Centers and Turkish Health Centers.
Following the completion of preparations in 2019, the deployment date was extended until September 2023 due to natural disasters, the pandemic, and political challenges. However, during this period, IGEME successfully advanced with a strong team and robust vision. Murat IŞIK, the leader of the fieldwork, highlighted the outcomes of discussions with German and Dutch financial, tax, and auditing firms, emphasizing that companies were established in both countries in compliance with local tax, export, and health regulations. Additionally, he underscored the utilization of the systematic approach of KPMG with the support of Dutch consultancy firms and legal advisors.
As of today, IGEME has augmented its 25 years of export and 14 years of health tourism experience with 7 years of fieldwork experience. Operating with a systematic approach and ethical values, IGEME has been validated by independent audit firms with valuations of 7 million euros and 2.5 million euros.
While emphasizing its stance against single and block share sales, IGEME stated that partners cannot invest more than 10%, aiming for a future with a multi-partner structure contributing to Turkish Export and Health Tourism.
With 10,000 shareholding structures established in the Netherlands and Germany, the focus is now on investment opportunities in these countries. IGEME will commence B-type investor meetings with Dutch professional investors on April 2nd and conclude them on May 19th.
Acknowledgments were extended to all partners for their contributions to IGEME's establishment and business plan, emphasizing the importance of each team. Companies like MedicalinTurkey and Gateoftec will contribute to growth objectives by engaging with both small and large investors.
"Murat IŞIK: We aim to create a unicorn globally at the end of this journey. We have faith, hope, and experience in this regard. Now, thanks to financial circles and investors, our financial shortcomings will be fulfilled," he said. This statement underscores IGEME's goal not only as a business but also to make a global impact. As the founder and leader of the company, Murat IŞIK emphasized the commitment to collaborate with investors to successfully implement growth strategies.
The company's target for going public is set for 2026. IGEME is determined to become Turkey's first TURQUALITY-certified Health Tourism Facilitator and Foreign Trade Company.
Interested investors and members of the press can contact IGEME for further information.
Bilge Fatma Işık
igeme@igeme.com.tr
igeme
+90 507 736 46 04
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram