Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,075 in the last 365 days.

Highstone International University achieves milestone

Highstone's new Milestone

iso received by highstone international

Highstone International the world's newest university registered in California and teaching on line thru out the globe headed by Lagos, Nigeria Dr. Remi Stephen

JURUPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highstone International University is pleased to announce that it has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the ISO 21001:2018 Educational Organizations Management certification. This prestigious certification, issued by AQS, UK, highlights Highstone University's commitment to excellence in educational management and the provision of high-quality learning experiences.

ISO 21001:2018 is an internationally recognized standard that focuses on the management systems specific to educational organizations. It emphasizes a learner-centric approach, stakeholder engagement, and the continuous improvement of educational processes. Highstone University's successful attainment of this certification demonstrates its dedication to providing outstanding educational services that meet the highest international standards.

The ISO 21001:2018 certification for Educational Organizations Management further strengthens Highstone International University's position as a leading institution in the field of education. It serves as a mark of distinction, assuring students, parents, and stakeholders of the institution's dedication to delivering educational services of the highest quality.

For questions or more information
Media management
Dr.Remi Stephens
Whatsapp
+234 802 304 1367
Rembrain@yahoo.com

flenoit webster
Hallel House S.U.N. Programme Factory LTD
+1 9513342252
email us here

You just read:

Highstone International University achieves milestone

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more