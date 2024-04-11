Highstone International University achieves milestone
Highstone International the world's newest university registered in California and teaching on line thru out the globe headed by Lagos, Nigeria Dr. Remi StephenJURUPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highstone International University is pleased to announce that it has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the ISO 21001:2018 Educational Organizations Management certification. This prestigious certification, issued by AQS, UK, highlights Highstone University's commitment to excellence in educational management and the provision of high-quality learning experiences.
ISO 21001:2018 is an internationally recognized standard that focuses on the management systems specific to educational organizations. It emphasizes a learner-centric approach, stakeholder engagement, and the continuous improvement of educational processes. Highstone University's successful attainment of this certification demonstrates its dedication to providing outstanding educational services that meet the highest international standards.
The ISO 21001:2018 certification for Educational Organizations Management further strengthens Highstone International University's position as a leading institution in the field of education. It serves as a mark of distinction, assuring students, parents, and stakeholders of the institution's dedication to delivering educational services of the highest quality.
For questions or more information
Media management
Dr.Remi Stephens
+234 802 304 1367
Rembrain@yahoo.com
flenoit webster
Hallel House S.U.N. Programme Factory LTD
+1 9513342252
email us here