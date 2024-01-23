S.U.N. RISES IN NEW STREAM FOR ROKU AND SMART TV
NEW DIASPORIC PROGRAMMING FROM CALIFORNIA,NIGERIA AND SOUTH AFRICAJURUPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.U.N. Programme Factory and Hallel House Go Live on New Streaming Platform thru STARTUP TV on ROKU and Smart TV
The highly anticipated launch of S.U.N. Programme Factory and Hallel House on a new streaming platform for ROKU and Smart TV has finally arrived. Flip Webster and Serah Yucy, the founders of Hallel House channel, along with Natyatyambo Tabata from South Africa, have joined forces to bring their unique content to audiences worldwide. This collaboration also includes the partnership with 16th and Broadway Media Group, led by CEO Michael Blaylock and Phyllis Kay Jones.
The S.U.N. Programme Factory and Hallel House channels offer a diverse range of content, from entertainment to educational programs, catering to a global audience. With the addition of Natyatyambo Tabata, a renowned producer from South Africa, the channels will now feature a wider variety of content, including African cultural shows and documentaries. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the channels' reach and content offerings.
The new streaming platform for ROKU and Smart TV will provide viewers with easy access to the S.U.N. Programme Factory and Hallel House channels, making it more convenient for them to enjoy their favorite shows. The platform also offers a user-friendly interface, allowing viewers to navigate through the channels and discover new content effortlessly. This launch is a testament to the channels' commitment to providing high-quality and engaging content to their viewers.
The founders of S.U.N. Programme Factory and Hallel House, along with their partners, are excited about this new venture and look forward to reaching a wider audience through the new streaming platform. They believe that this partnership will not only benefit their channels but also contribute to the growth of the streaming industry. Viewers can now tune in to the S.U.N. Programme Factory and Hallel House channels on ROKU and Smart TV and experience a diverse range of content from around the world.
Currently second generation Nollywood producer Frank Edom is auditioning actors and artist for productions to be produced at HALLEL HOUSE Ng. titles include MELDED , The AWAKENING , Sugabo Vs. The world with voice over artist Ifunanya Onubogu who also doubles in the comedy series " Celebrity Nana-Most Famous Auntie" for California productions titles include EDISTSEW the movie, the Rubidoux Spice company, KING of the World
The Miss Edistsew Pageant produced by Serah Yucy and a collective of shorts from Yucy Entertainment in Nigeria and the US
AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai
flenoit webster
Hallel House S.U.N. Programme Factory LTD
+1 951-334-2252
email us here
Urban Zoulou Television Reboot 2024 - Hallel House Channel onboarding