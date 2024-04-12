SettleMint Completes Blockchain Proof of Concept with Kawasaki Heavy Industries in Japan SettleMint - Blockchain Transformation made easy

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SettleMint, the Blockchain Transformation Company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a development proof of concept (POC) in collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd in Japan. This achievement underscores SettleMint's commitment to advancing blockchain technology and its applications across industries.

Through this collaborative effort, SettleMint leveraged its innovative Blockchain Transformation Platform to facilitate the seamless integration of blockchain solutions within Kawasaki Heavy Industries' operations. The platform, renowned for its ease of use and efficiency, enabled Kawasaki Heavy Industries to explore the potential of blockchain in enhancing quality assurance and quality control systems.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, known for its dedication to technological advancement, has been actively researching methods to establish quality assurance and quality control systems using immutable data. With blockchain identified as a key technology for achieving this objective, the collaboration with SettleMint marks a significant step forward in realizing their vision.

Together, SettleMint and Kawasaki Heavy Industries conducted incremental testing to apply blockchain technology to manufacturing processes. The collaborative efforts led in the development of mechanisms for recording hash values of manufacturing data and references on the blockchain. Additionally, an application was created to assess the compatibility of recorded hash values with potentially altered data, thereby enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in quality management.

This successful proof of concept highlights the transformative potential of blockchain technology in streamlining operations and ensuring data integrity. SettleMint's Blockchain Transformation platform played a pivotal role in enabling fast and effective deployment, setting a precedent for broader adoption across industries.

As both companies celebrate this milestone, they are committed to strengthening their partnership and pursuing future initiatives that drive innovation and value creation. Together, SettleMint and Kawasaki Heavy Industries aim to push the boundaries of what is achievable with blockchain technology.



About SettleMint

SettleMint, the Blockchain Transformation Company, bridges the gap between people, processes, and technology. In doing so, we accelerate the tangible realization of blockchain's potential and its practical application within enterprises and their end-users. Our platform empowers organizations to build and deploy blockchain solutions that address real-world problems, making the technology accessible and actionable. We go beyond just offering technology; we provide the tools, knowledge, tailored methodologies, and support that teams need to succeed in their Blockchain Transformation journey. Our holistic approach ensures that every initiative aligns with your business objectives, helping you drive significant value creation and gain a competitive edge in today’s digital economy. To learn more, visit https://www.settlemint.com

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is general engineering manufacturer with over 125 years of experience manufacturing products spanning land, sea and air. Kawasaki established the Kawasaki Group’s new vision statement, “Group Vision 2030: Trustworthy Solutions for the Future,” and is focusing on three fields, “A Safe and Secure Remotely-Connected Society,” “Near-Future Mobility,” and “Energy and Environmental Solutions” in order to provide solutions for social issues. For “Energy and Environmental Solutions” in particular, by securing the technology necessary for the entire supply chain (for production, transportation, storage and utilization) ahead of the rest of the world, Kawasaki aims to bring about a society that utilizes hydrogen, the ultimate clean energy that emits no carbon dioxide when used. To learn more, visit https://global.kawasaki.com/en/

SettleMint、川崎重工業株式会社とブロックチェーンアプリ開発プラットフォーム「SettleMint Blockchain Transformation Platform」を活用した実証実験(POC)を無事完了

ブロックチェーン開発プラットフォームを提供するSettleMint(セトルミント、本社：ベルギー、以下SettleMint)は、ブロックチェーンを活用したビジネスを展開する際に利用可能な開発ツール「SettleMint Blockchain Transformation Platform」を活用した開発実証実験を川崎重工株式会社（以下川崎重工）と終えたことを発表します。

川崎重工とSettleMintによるSettleMint Blockchain Transformation Platformの実証実験(POC)

川崎重工は2030年頃を目標に、非改ざん性を証明できるデータでの品質保証・品質保証体制の整備に向けた技術研究を進めており、ブロックチェーンをその技術の1つとして有力視しています。

SettleMintと川崎重工は、ブロックチェーンのものづくりへの適用を想定して、段階的にブロックチェーン適用したエンドツーエンドの実装サービスを検証しました。

具体的には、製品の製造過程で発生するデータのハッシュ値およびそのデータへの参照子をブロックチェーンに記録するための仕組みと、改ざんされたデータのハッシュ値をブロックチェーン上に記録されているハッシュ値と、適合判定するアプリケーションも構築しました。これにより、部品製造の品質管理においてブロックチェーンをSettleMintのローコード・イノベーション・プラットフォームを活用し、高速かつ効果的な実稼働を確認することができました。両社は引き続きパートナーシップを強化し、今後の取り組みを推進していく予定です。

SettleMintについて

SettleMintは世界的なBlockchain Platform as a Serviceを提供する企業で、ベルギーに本社を置き、UAE、インド、シンガポール、日本で事業を展開しています。

2016年にSettleMintは、企業のブロックチェーン活用における開発工程の複雑化を解決するためのソリューションを提供する目的で設立されました。現在ではグローバル80以上の顧客を持ち、Coca-ColaやAb InBev、OCBC銀行、Standard Chartered銀行、富士通など大規模な企業の先進的なブロックチェーンプロジェクトにおいて活用されています。

SettleMint の提供するBlockchain Transformation Platformは、ブロックチェーン開発に必要なツールを全てワンストップで提供し、開発の複雑さを削減し、高速でのテクノロジーの実装を可能にします。