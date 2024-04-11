Submit Release
Plan For a Slam, A Georgia Bass Slam, In 2024

Wouldn’t you like a plan on how to make a Georgia Bass Slam happen for you? We got you.

Check out our newest fishing blog post contributed by Bass Slammer Jason McRae. Jason is the only angler to complete a Slam all 7 years it has been offered, and has caught all 10 bass species each year, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (GADNR WRD).

“It's often said, ‘the best time to go fishing is when you can,’ however, if your time and resources are limited, you can stack the odds in your favor by grouping species in categories so you can plan a trip to target specific species, stream or habitat,” says Jason McRae.

Interested slammers can review Jason’s tips to streamline bass slam success at GeorgiaWildlife.blog/category/fishing/.  

Anglers can get a Georgia Bass Slam by catching five of the ten black bass species found in Georgia: largemouth, smallmouth, shoal, Suwannee, spotted, redeye, Chattahoochee, Tallapoosa, Altamaha and Bartram’s. To qualify, fish must be caught within a calendar year, must be legally caught on waters where you have permission to fish, and anglers must provide some basic information on the catch along with several photos of each fish.  Anglers submit their photos and information to Georgia.BassSlam@dnr.ga.gov for verification. Complete rules posted at BassSlam.com.

Successful Bass Slammers receive a frame-worthy certificate, two Go Fish Education Center passes, and some fantastic and fun stickers (for vehicle windows/bumpers) to advertise your achievement. Anglers are recognized on the Bass Slam webpage, and possibly through a variety of social media platforms. In addition, all successful submissions will go into a drawing for an annual grand prize!  

For more information, visit BassSlam.com.

