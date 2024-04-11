BeneLynk Partners with Lasagna Love in a Shared Mission to Serve Communities in Need
From the initial member's call to BeneLynk, the referral to Lasagna Love, and our active involvement in creating those dishes ourselves, it's truly rewarding to witness our efforts come full circle.”SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social care solutions to managed care plans, is thrilled to announce the deepening of its partnership with Lasagna Love. Lasagna Love is a community-based organization (CBO) that provides lasagna (or other casserole dishes) to neighbors in need by matching volunteers to food-insecure individuals in each community. Since 2020, Lasagna Love has helped connect millions of people nationwide to homemade meals. Now BeneLynk employees will be supporting Lasagna Love directly by making and creating dishes to deliver to people in their communities.
"BeneLynk is very excited to have teamed up with Lasagna Love for this boots-on-the-ground effort,” said Jamie Sunde, Director of Product Management, Community Services, and Partnerships at BeneLynk. “We want our members to get the help that they need from an amazing organization that has their hearts in the right place, and Lasagna Love perfectly embodies that commitment. From the initial member's call to BeneLynk, the referral to Lasagna Love, and our active involvement in creating those dishes ourselves, it's truly rewarding to witness our efforts come full circle.”
Working at an organization that addresses health-related social needs, BeneLynk employees know just how valuable it is to not only address food insecurity but also link people with their larger communities. This initiative allows BeneLynk employees to volunteer to help people in their community. In supporting Lasagna Love, BeneLynk reinforces its dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals by addressing the root causes of health challenges.
"We're truly excited about our partnership with BeneLynk—it's a hands-on effort that resonates with our mission at Lasagna Love. The strength of this partnership allows us to extend our reach to individuals in need through our heartfelt initiatives. The journey from BeneLynk's initial outreach to the delivery of a Lasagna Love meal represents the real change we're making. Every lasagna made and delivered by our dedicated volunteers is more than a meal—it’s a message of kindness, connection, and community solidarity," said Andria Larson, Executive Director at Lasagna Love.
Collaborating effectively with community-based organizations such as Lasagna Love is a crucial strategy for BeneLynk. By fostering strong, bi-directional community partnerships, BeneLynk continuously seeks to understand the complex social care needs of the members they serve and partner with them in their journey to ensure that the best solution is made available to them. These understandings and the guidance needed to successfully navigate the members to a valuable intervention are powered by BeneLynk’s Community Lynk and Community Lynk+ solutions.
The Community Lynk and Community Lynk+ solutions offered by BeneLynk facilitate the connection of plan members to a diverse array of over 300,000 federal, state, local, veteran, and non-governmental benefit programs. These innovative solutions improve member engagement and satisfaction and enhance social care initiatives by identifying, documenting, and surfacing solutions for health-related social needs.
BeneLynk also recognizes that an engaged and purpose-driven workforce is the key to success. By actively involving employees in the creation and delivery of meals through the Lasagna Love partnership, the company is fostering a culture of compassion and shared responsibility. This not only contributes to the well-being of the communities served but also strengthens the bonds within the BeneLynk team. To learn more about BeneLynk’s partnership with Lasagna Love, visit our website or send a message to Jamie.Sunde@benelynk.com.
About BeneLynk
BeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs (HRSN) and to provide professional advocacy to access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.
About Lasagna Love
Lasagna Love is a meaningful change program that connects neighbors through gestures of kindness, goodwill, and support. The non-profit abides by three simple principles: feed families, spread kindness, and strengthen communities. Founded by hoping to weave kindness back into the fabric of our daily lives, Lasagna Love has joined together volunteers across all 50 states in America and beyond, aiming to destigmatize asking for help. To learn more about Lasagna Love and how you can get involved, visit lasagnalove.org or our social channels, @WeAreLasagnaLove (Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn).
