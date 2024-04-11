Celebrate the 29th Annual Evening on Antique Row™ - Combining the best of Community, Culture, and Philanthropy
The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is thrilled to announce the return of South Florida’s “Most Stylish Street Party,” Evening on Antique Row™ (EOAR), celebrating its 29th edition. This much-anticipated event will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, on South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, turning the bustling street into a vibrant pedestrian-only zone from Southern Boulevard north to Monroe Drive.
In collaboration with the Young Friends of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, EOAR promises an unforgettable night in the heart of the West Palm Beach Art & Design District. This year, a record-breaking number of merchants from the Antique Row District will participate, offering an eclectic mix of antiques, design pieces, and art that embody the unique Palm Beach aesthetic. The event not only showcases the local merchants but also brings together a community of 2,000 guests to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of the area.
President of the South Dixie Antique Row Association, William Wright said: “We are thrilled to announce an unprecedented 40 merchants will participate in what should prove an unforgettable milestone this year. We are so pleased they will put their own stamp on the event, adding food, beverages, and fun. We are grateful to offer this opportunity for the Row’s merchants to highlight their unique contributions s to make this the most unforgettable EOAR yet.”
Adding to the excitement, the event will feature live music by The People UpStairs, known for their infectious blend of party funk, reggae, soul, rock, and Latin rhythms, ensuring a lively atmosphere that will keep attendees dancing throughout the evening.
EOAR is more than just a street party; it’s a fundraiser that plays a crucial role in supporting the Historical Society of Palm Beach County’s educational programs. These programs, offered free to Palm Beach County’s children, have impacted over 750,000 young lives since 2003 through school visits, online resources, and activities at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum.
The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of numerous sponsors, including Rachel Tessoff Realtor®, Woolems, Nievera Williams Design, and many others. A complete list of sponsors, participating merchants, and restaurant and beverage partners highlights the broad community involvement that makes EOAR a must-attend event.
Event Details:
WHEN: Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
WHERE: South Dixie Highway, from Monroe Drive to Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach
PROGRAM/ADMISSION: Tickets: General Admission 6-9 pm ($100 in advance / $125 at the event); VIP Experience 7-10 pm ($200 in advance / $225 at the event); Luxe Cabanas 7-10 pm (Starting at $2,500 for 6 guests)
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the charm and sophistication of Antique Row, enjoy fine dining and beverages, and support a great cause. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, especially for the coveted VIP Experience and Luxe Cabanas.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here
About The Historical Society of Palm Beach County:
The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history of Palm Beach County and educating the public about its significant cultural heritage. Through its programs and the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, the Society aims to inspire curiosity about the past and foster an appreciation for the stories that define our community.
