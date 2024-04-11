McKee Homes Announces Operational Restructure and Key Leadership Appointments
McKee Homes, a leading homebuilder in North Carolina, unveiled a significant operational change that will enhance efficiency and regional focus.
"We are thrilled to announce the promotions of three tenured and talented McKee associates to Region President roles," said Patricia Hanchette, president of McKee Homes."RALEIGH, NC, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, McKee Homes, a leading homebuilder in North Carolina, unveiled a significant, positive operational change aimed at enhancing efficiency and regional focus. As part of this initiative, McKee Homes has appointed three Region Presidents to oversee key areas of operations, ensuring a more localized
approach to customer needs and market dynamics.
Under the new structure, McKee Homes will continue to build in three distinct regions, each now equipped with a dedicated Region President empowered to lead their respective teams, tailor strategies to local market demands, and ensure unparalleled customer satisfaction:
1. Raleigh-Durham Triangle: Region President – Patty Sloan
2. Wilmington/Jacksonville: Region President – Bert Radford
3. Fayetteville/Moore County: Region President – Ed Rain
At the helm of this transformation is McKee’s Visionary/Integrator, Patricia Hanchette. With over 30 years of experience in operational excellence and strategic leadership, Hanchette is poised to lead McKee Homes to greater success. Her visionary approach to homebuilding and commitment to fostering a culture of innovation will be instrumental in aligning the company's regions with its long-term objectives.
"We are thrilled to announce the promotions of three tenured and talented McKee associates to Region President roles," said Ms. Hanchette. "This restructure gives them an opportunity to continue learning and further their career goals all while delivering exceptional support to our associates, customers, and communities."
To contact McKee Homes directly, call 910-672-7491 or go to McKeeHomesNC.com to learn more.
About McKee Homes
McKee Homes is an exclusive North Carolina home builder that offers an unwavering commitment to a unique and incredible experience known as the Team McKee Customer Experience. McKee Homes believes in embracing the local communities and providing excellent customer service from the beginning of the homebuying process to move-in and beyond. McKee Homes stands behind its core values: McKee Focus, Continuous Improvement, Good
People and Work Smart, Play Hard.
McKee Homes was founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee in honor of their late father, Joe McKee, who passed away from Alzheimer's disease. The Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer’s Fund was created in his honor, and a portion of every home sold is donated to research and support families living with Alzheimer’s. Our vision and mission are to help create A World Without Alzheimer’s.
Patty Sloan
McKee Homes
+1 919-291-7568
