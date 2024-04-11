Join The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s 2024 Know All Your Treatment Options Free Patient Disease Education Webinar 5/17
Registration is now open for the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s 2024 Know All Your Treatment Options (KAYTO) patient disease education webinar on May 17th, 2024, at 11AM - 2PM PT. This annual free online event, produced and moderated by the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), is designed specifically for members of the brain tumor, brain cancer, and metastasized brain tumor community, including Health Care Providers. Members of this community can join this event to hear directly from and have direct access to specialists in this field about treatment options, clinical trials, devices, and diagnostics that they may not have heard about.
People who register online will receive the Zoom information to join the 2024 KAYTO event on Friday, May 17 at 11AM PT.
Registration is free and is now open at https://endbraincancer.org/know-all-your-treatment-options-2024/.
The 2024 Know All Your Treatment Options (KAYTO) patient disease education webinar is made possible by presenting sponsors GammaTile and Kiyatec, as well as other patient disease education sponsors. GammaTile is a radiation treatment specifically designed for use inside the brain and is FDA-cleared as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in over 100 leading institutions, with more centers being added each month. You can learn more at gammatile.com. Kiyatec is a functional precision oncology company that measures the response of individual patients’ live cancer cells with its innovative 3D cell culture technology platform.
Kiyatec’s 3D Predict Glioma test helps to predict which drugs will be most effective by observing how a patient’s cancer cells react. For more information, visit Kiyatec.com.
During this online event, the End Brain Cancer Initiative will present the 2024 National HOPE Award to a brain cancer patient who inspires us with their courage and hope in the face of this devastating disease. This disease education, awareness, and outreach campaign is sponsored by Novocure and other patient disease education sponsors. You can learn more about Novocure’s wearable, portable, FDA-approved glioblastoma (GBM) treatment, Optune Gio®, at optunegio.com. For more information about Novocure visit novocure.com.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative
+1 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End brain cancer Initiative
+1 425-444-2215
