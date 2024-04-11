For Immediate Release

April 11, 2024

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Hardwick Concert Series”

$5,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Montpelier, Vt. – Hardwick residents will soon be able to enjoy a summer event series with concerts and community connections thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the nonprofit organization, The Civic Standard.

“Creating community events builds community pride and connections.” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “The Hardwick Concert Series will bring together people of all ages and abilities to enjoy their community and share cultural experiences.”

If the campaign reaches its $5,000 goal by June 10, 2024, the “Hardwick Concert Series” will receive a matching grant of $10,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will support a concert and dance party the evening of the Town’s Memorial Day parade, a midsummer block party and outdoor performance, and an early fall celebration with music and food. These game/party/get togethers will incorporate the many aspects of the Civic’s work in the community– interactive play, accessible gatherings, and food for all!

“The Civic Standard is excited to expand their cultural programming with a series of music and food gatherings this spring, summer, and fall. These get-togethers will incorporate the many aspects of the Civic’s work in the community– interactive play, accessible gatherings, and food for all! ” said Rose Friedman, Executive Director of The Civic Standard.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and community events are encouraged to get involved and support Hardwick’s campaign. Learn more and donate here.