Visualizing the Future of Architecture: Lumion 2024 Student Version Now Available
Architects are visualizing the future of our built environment with Lumion every day and we in turn are committed to supporting the future generation of architects.”SASSENHEIM, THE NETHERLANDS, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading 3D rendering software Lumion has announced that its innovative new version, Lumion 2024, is now available for students and educators around the world, free of charge. Designed for architects, designers, and creative professionals, Lumion empowers the efficient transformation of 3D models into highly realistic visual representations of any design.
— Thomas Søenderby, CEO at Lumion
The Lumion Student license makes the latest version of the software – the fastest, most powerful version to date – available to students and faculty members for the entire duration of their studies or academic careers. Over 200,000 students worldwide currently use Lumion to visualize their projects.
"Architects are visualizing the future of our built environment with Lumion every day and we in turn are committed to supporting the future generation of architects," said Thomas Søenderby, CEO at Lumion. "We understand and appreciate how crucial it is for architectural and design students to begin honing their visualization skills as early as possible, which is why we provide students and faculties worldwide with access to the full Pro version of Lumion, completely free of charge.”
Lumion's intuitive software streamlines the full visualization process and places photorealistic renders at the fingertips of every user, no matter their level of arch viz experience.
Lumion 2024 offers unmatched levels of photorealism, thanks to the newly optimized ray tracing effect, as well as real-time ray tracing capabilities. Lumion gives users the chance to step inside their envisioned space and view it from every angle, sculpting the environment, lighting, and atmospheric effects as they go. With just a few clicks, students will be able to create a true-to-life rendering and see a project brought to life in moments.
Additionally, the software now enables the production of 5x faster video rendering speeds compared to the previous version, empowering users to create high-quality, fully ray-traced animations in record time.
Requesting a Student or Educational License:
Students and educators anywhere in the world can now request their free Lumion 2024 Pro license via the Lumion website.
About Lumion
Lumion stands as a premier real-time 3D rendering software tailored for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With an intuitive workflow, and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion empowers users to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with unparalleled speed and accuracy.
Featuring an extensive library of close to 10k characters, objects, materials, and atmospheric effects, Lumion offers an extensive toolkit that users can utilize to transform their visions into immersive experiences that captivate and inspire. Seamlessly integrating with major CAD and 3D modeling tools such as Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, ArchiCAD, and AutoCAD through its Lumion LiveSync plugin, Lumion enables real-time rendering for all. Fully ray-traced preview panes ensure designs can be clearly explored from every angle, allowing visualizers to create renders that not only showcase their work but evoke emotion and connection.
Nina Arizanovic
Act-3D, Lumion
media@lumion.com
