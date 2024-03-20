Lumion 2024 Launch
Accelerating Architectural Visualization With Real-Time Ray Tracing & Rapid Video Rendering Capabilities
At Lumion, we prioritize efficiency and realism for architects and designers. With just a single click, anybody can create a true-to-life render and see a project brought to life in moments.”SASSENHEIM, THE NETHERLANDS, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumion, a global leader in 3D rendering software for the AEC sector, proudly unveils Lumion 2024, its latest breakthrough in 3D visualization software. Trusted by architects and designers worldwide, Lumion empowers seamless transformation of 3D models into immersive visual experiences, setting new standards in efficiency and realism.
— Thomas Søenderby, CEO at Lumion
Designed to streamline the design process, Lumion 2024 offers:
- Real-time visual feedback on design and modeling decisions.
- Enhanced ray tracing capabilities, including nature, glass, and translucent materials.
- More than 5x faster ray-traced video rendering capabilities over the previous version.
"At Lumion, we prioritize efficiency and realism for architects and designers," said Thomas Søenderby, CEO at Lumion. "Lumion 2024 equips users with an array of tools and features to unlock their creative potential, facilitating effortless communication with team members, clients, and stakeholders."
With optimized ray tracing technology, Lumion 2024 blurs the line between reality and rendered image, offering unparalleled photorealistic renders. Users gain instant visual feedback through crystal-clear, ray-traced previews, accelerating the design iteration process. Additionally, the software has been empowered to produce 5x faster video rendering speeds for ray-traced scenes over the previous version, enabling the swift production of high-quality, full ray-traced animations.
"We believe in removing barriers to creativity," Thomas added. "Lumion 2024’s enhanced ray tracing capabilities pay testament to that. Ray tracing places photorealistic renders at the fingertips of every user, no matter their level of arch viz experience. With just a single click, anybody can create a true-to-life render and see a project brought to life in moments.”
Pricing and Availability:
Lumion 2024 is available now. Existing subscribers can download the latest version for free using the software’s built-in updater. Standard and Pro licenses are offered against 1 and 3-year subscription plans. Product details and pricing can be found on the Lumion website.
Lumion offers free licenses for students and educators worldwide. Students can request a license here. Please note that the Student version of Lumion 2024 will launch in the coming weeks.
About Lumion
Lumion stands as a premier real-time 3D rendering software tailored for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With an intuitive workflow, and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion empowers users to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with unparalleled speed and accuracy.
Featuring an extensive library of close to 10k characters, objects, materials, and atmospheric effects, Lumion offers an extensive toolkit that users can utilize to transform their visions into immersive experiences that captivate and inspire. Seamlessly integrating with major CAD and 3D modeling tools such as Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, ArchiCAD, and AutoCAD through its Lumion LiveSync plugin, Lumion enables real-time rendering for all. Fully ray-traced preview panes ensure designs can be clearly explored from every angle, allowing visualizers to create renders that not only showcase their work but evoke emotion and connection.
Nina Arizanovic, Sr Media Manager
Lumion
+31 6 40043622
media@lumion.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Lumion 2024 is here! See what's inside