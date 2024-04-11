Correctional Services on appointment of 1003 permanent officials

In demonstration of government’s foremost priority of creating opportunities for young people and supporting them to access work opportunities, National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, has approved the appointment of 1003 learners as permanent correctional officials as of this new financial year (2024/2025).

This comes after these South African youth, who were enlisted in the 12-month Correctional Services Learnership NQF Level 4 programme in September 2022, which includes practical training at correctional centres, were subsequently employed on a contract-basis as auxiliary support officials, with permanent appointments, in line with qualifying criteria, effective from 1 April 2024.

National Commissioner Thobakgale said the appointments will strengthen security at correctional facilities. “These appointments will go a long way to strengthen security in correctional centres, and ensure more boots on the ground. This serves as a direct response to contributing to a just, peaceful and safer South Africa through effective and humane incarceration, and the rehabilitation and social reintegration, of inmates,” the National Commissioner said.

The 1003 officials will be placed at correctional facilities countrywide, as follows:

Western Cape: 466

Eastern Cape: 107

Free State & Northern Cape: 69

Head Office: 8

Limpopo, Mpumalanga & North West: 75

Gauteng: 64

KwaZulu-Natal: 214

