Safetica Launches Unified Product to Protect Enterprise Data from Misuse and Loss

Safetica Console Dashboard

New Safetica product combines Data Loss Prevention and Insider Risk Management to protect data across the enterprise, endpoint devices and the cloud.

SAN JOSE, CA, US, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Safetica, a leading provider of data protection solutions, announced the launch of a unified product, merging its product offerings into a single data security solution. This strategic move combines Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with Insider Risk Management (IRM) as well as extending protective measures across endpoint and cloud environments.

The unified Safetica brings together the best features of Safetica ONE and Safetica NXT, offering simplified deployment options in the cloud or on-premises. By combining content inspection with context awareness, Safetica revolutionizes data security, enabling organizations to discover and protect sensitive information based on multiple factors such as content, origin, file type, and third-party classifications.

"Safetica is committed to securing enterprise data - whether it’s from loss, human error, misuse or malicious activity. We've simplified our product portfolio, price list, and licensing, and with today’s launch we're streamlining the entire product experience. Data security is inherently complex, but it doesn't have to be difficult to use." - says Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica

In addition to advanced data protection measures, Safetica prioritizes user experience with a centralized management console, offering IT administrators a single source of truth for policy enforcement and incident investigation. This streamlined approach simplifies operations, enabling swift responses to security incidents and effective policy implementation.

"This release is more than just a product merger; it's a testament to our mission of fostering a culture of security awareness. By motivating employees to participate actively in protecting data, Safetica reduces the number of security alerts and incidents to create a more secure work environment." - Jan Lakatos, Head of Product at Safetica

For more information about Safetica and its unified solution, visit www.safetica.com.