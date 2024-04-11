WCO makes the “Technical Guidelines on Advance Rulings for Classification, Origin and Valuation” publicly available for the purpose of enhancing transparency

The World Customs Organization (WCO) has made the "Technical Guidelines on Advance Rulings for Classification, Origin and Valuation" publicly available. These guidelines were developed in order to support the implementation of Article 3 (Advance rulings) of the Bali Ministerial Decision on the Agreement on Trade Facilitation (TFA) and shared only among the WCO Members.

The purpose of publishing this document is to further enhance the transparency of the WCO’s work in this area as well as to provide additional information to any interested party. The Technical Guidelines are available here.