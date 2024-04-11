VWO Announces Strategic Partnership With Interaction Israel to Drive Digital Experience Innovation
Driving experience optimisation through collaborationNEW DELHI, INDIA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VWO, the globally recognised leader in experience optimisation, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Interaction, a leading digital agency based in Israel. This collaboration marks a significant step towards scaling digital experiences and empowering businesses to optimise the entire digital user journey end-to-end.
VWO's advanced experience optimisation platform empowers businesses to create, test, and personalise digital experiences and analyse visitor behaviour across various touchpoints, including websites, mobile apps, and features. By leveraging VWO's suite of tools, businesses can enhance customer experience, drive conversions, and unlock new growth opportunities.
Through this strategic partnership, Interaction will leverage its expertise in digital strategy, design, and development to complement VWO's robust optimisation platform. By combining VWO's technology with Interaction's innovative solutions, businesses in Israel can expect to deliver unparalleled experiences to their customers.
"Interaction is a renowned digital agency known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. With this partnership, we aim to empower businesses in Israel to harness the full potential of their digital channels and drive meaningful results through conversion rate optimisation," said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO.
“Following the sunset of Google Optimize, our agency sought an A/B testing tool that boasts a plethora of features. Our criteria included seamless integration with website data, robust testing capabilities for informed business and marketing decisions, and compatibility with other measurement systems.
After careful consideration, we chose VWO as our preferred solution. We currently promote it within the local market and anticipate a fruitful partnership with VWO.”
This statement was made by Interaction, affirming their commitment to leveraging VWO for their clients' success.
The partnership between VWO and Interaction represents a powerful alliance that will enable businesses in Israel to boost conversions across their websites and mobile apps through data-driven UI and server-side enhancements.
About Interaction
Interaction is a leading Israeli digital agency, associated with the digital arm of the Adler Chomsky Group. The agency's offices are at the group's headquarters in Tel Aviv, where you can find about 100 digital experts who provide a wide range of services to different types of customers. Analysis, Facebook, SEM, strategy, UX/UI, programmatic media, social and creative are just some of the services we offer. Among other things, we are Google Marketing Platform sales partner and our employees undergo ongoing training in the most reputable and professional media companies in the world. For more details, visit www.interaction.co.il
About VWO
VWO is an experience optimisation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimisation programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit https://vwo.com/.
