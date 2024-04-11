Submit Release
2024 Australia-Korea Media Exchange delegates announced

Six Australian journalists have been selected to travel to the Republic of Korea (ROK) in June as part of the 2024 Australia-Korea Media Exchange program.

Alexander Blair (News.com.au), Bridget Carter (The Australian), Nadia Daly (ABC), Elouise Fowler (AFR), Tobias Loftus (ABC Regional), Michael Read (AFR), and James Gorman (the Walkley Foundation) will travel to the Republic of Korea (ROK) for a 10-day cultural exchange focussed economics, trade and security.

Supported by the Australia-Korea Foundation (AKF), the Korea Press Foundation (KPF), and the Walkley Foundation, the annual media exchange was established to showcase the strategic bilateral relationship between Australia and the ROK, while providing journalists access to key industry, economic and security experts for reporting and stakeholder relations.

The 2023 media exchange cohort consisted of, Clare Armstrong (The Daily Telegraph), Edward Boyd (Sky News Australia), Sarah Dingle (ABC RN), Tansy Harcourt (The Australian), Peter Ker (AFR) and Rachel Pupazzoni (ABC)

In 2022 the Walkley Foundation was awarded a $120,000 grant by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to support the exchanges.

This month (April 2024) the Foundation will escort a cohort of six journalists from South Korea to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth to meet business and government stakeholders, cultural experts and Australian media counterparts, with a focus on advanced science and technology.

