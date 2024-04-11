Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,316 in the last 365 days.

GLS Campus Suicide Prevention Grant Program

Short Title: GLS Campus
Modified Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard

Match requirement is waived for minority-serving institutions and community colleges. See Section III.2

Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

NOFO Number: SM-24-004

Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Application Due Date: Monday, May 06, 2024

Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to support a comprehensive public health and evidence-based approach that: (1) enhances behavioral health services for all college students, including those at risk for suicide, depression, serious mental illness (SMI)/serious emotional disturbances (SED), and/or substance use disorders that can lead to school failure; (2) prevents and reduces suicide and mental and substance use disorders; (3) promotes help-seeking behavior and reduces stigma; and (4) improves the identification and treatment of at-risk college students so they can successfully complete their studies.

Eligibility

Eligible applicants are private and public non-profit institutions of higher education.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Grant

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $2,426,758

Anticipated Number of Awards: 23

Anticipated Award Amount: $102,000

Length of Project: Up to 3 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: Yes

Proposed budgets cannot exceed $102,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

You just read:

GLS Campus Suicide Prevention Grant Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more