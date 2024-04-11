GLS Campus Suicide Prevention Grant Program
GLS Campus
Match requirement is waived for minority-serving institutions and community colleges. See Section III.2
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
NOFO Number: SM-24-004
Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Application Due Date: Monday, May 06, 2024
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of this program is to support a comprehensive public health and evidence-based approach that: (1) enhances behavioral health services for all college students, including those at risk for suicide, depression, serious mental illness (SMI)/serious emotional disturbances (SED), and/or substance use disorders that can lead to school failure; (2) prevents and reduces suicide and mental and substance use disorders; (3) promotes help-seeking behavior and reduces stigma; and (4) improves the identification and treatment of at-risk college students so they can successfully complete their studies.
Eligibility
Eligible applicants are private and public non-profit institutions of higher education.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Grant
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $2,426,758
Anticipated Number of Awards: 23
Anticipated Award Amount: $102,000
Length of Project: Up to 3 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: Yes
Proposed budgets cannot exceed $102,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.