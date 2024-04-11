AsstrA at Breakbulk Europe 2024 in Rotterdam

AsstrA at Breakbulk

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG, a leading transportation and logistics company, is pleased to announce its participation in Breakbulk Europe 2024.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG, a leading transportation and logistics company, is pleased to announce its participation in Breakbulk Europe 2024, the world's largest event for project cargo and Breakbulk industries. The event will take place from May 21 to May 23, 2024, at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Breakbulk Europe is renowned for bringing together industry professionals, exhibitors, and decision-makers from around the globe to explore the latest trends and innovations in project cargo transportation. AsstrA's presence at this prestigious event underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in the transportation and logistics sector.

Visitors to the AsstrA stand, located at Hall 2, Stand 2 E106, will have the opportunity to learn about the company's expertise in handling complex logistics challenges, including oversized and heavy-lift cargo.

Commenting on AsstrA's participation in Breakbulk Europe 2024, Patrick Richardson, Global Head of Business Development IPL, said, "We are excited to be part of this renowned event, which serves as a platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation. At AsstrA, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional transportation and logistics solutions, and we look forward to showcasing our capabilities at Breakbulk Europe 2024."

AsstrA invites attendees to visit its stand to explore partnership opportunities, discuss project requirements, and learn more about the company's commitment to delivering reliable, cost-effective, and customized transportation solutions.

For more information about AsstrA and its participation in Breakbulk Europe 2024, please visit asstra.com