United Nations Global Drug Free World Conference March 22, 2024
Dentists Unite at United NationsNYC, NY, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentists from all corners of the globe gathered at the United Nations Global Drug Free World Conference March 22, 2024; during the 68th Session of the UN, dedicated to the empowerment of women globally. The event organizer Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, a 43 year NYC Periodontal / Dental Implant Surgeon, member of the NYSDA Chemical Dependency Committee and President of The Foundation for a Drug Free World - The Americas Chapter invited fellow colleagues to represent the dedication of the dental profession to protect patients and their families from the illicit drug crisis.
On November 3, 2022, the American Dental Association ( ADA ) recommended patients refrain from using marijuana before dental visits, after new surveys found more than half of dentists (52%) reported patients arriving for appointments high on marijuana or another drug. Further, that surveys show 67% of patients are comfortable talking to their dentist about marijuana; And that the ADA recommends dentists discuss marijuana use while reviewing health history during dental visits.
JAMA September 23, 2020 reported that women who used cannabis during pregnancy were more likely to have children with social problems, impulsivity and attention problems, and psychotic-like experiences that can be predictive of disorders like schizophrenia. Also that, prenatal cannabis exposure and its correlated factors are associated with greater risk for psychopathology during middle childhood; And hence that, Cannabis use during pregnancy should be discouraged.
The distinguished invitees included Dr. Susan Weiss, Science Director Research NIH; Dr. Marcos Garay DDS, President of all Latin American Dental Associations; Dr. Martha Mutis DDS, President of the Hispanic Dental Association; Dr. Yvette Rodriguez; President-Elect of the Puerto Rican Dental College – CCDPR; Dr. Robert Trager DDS, Past- President of the Nassau and Queens County Dental Societies; Dr. Vineet Sidhu DDS , Canadian Dental Director; Dr. Juan Nunez DDS, Executive of the Dominican Republic Catholic University Nordestana; Dr. Mercedes Mota DDS, Past-President of the Hispanic Dental Association; Dr. Hanette Gomez DDS, Past President of the Dominican Medical / Dental Association; Dr. Binod Verma DDS , Past-President of New York State Academy of General Dentistry; Dr. Roberto Perez DDS; Dr. Supriya Verma DDS; Dr. Milciades Sanchez DDS; Dr. Crismely Vasquez DDS.
The dental professionals reaffirmed as citizens of the world, their commitment to the power of truth-based drug education initiatives to overcome the drug and violence epidemic; That early intervention with proper drug education and patient counseling are keys to controlling the drug epidemic which caused 109,000 American deaths in 2022, according to US News and World Report; That the entire 10 year Vietnam War caused 58,000 American deaths according to National Archives; and hence we must awaken to this hidden drug enemy; That collaboration between community dentists and sports leaders can provide the teamwork and discipline of sports in combination with scientific truth on the harm of drugs; That working as united groups of sports mentors; dental / health professionals; community / religious / media leaders are keys to protecting youth, families, and communities; That empowering the UN Sustainable Goals of education and the creation of well, safe communities are global pro-survival purposes which are our obligation to promote.
That the support and leadership of all dental organizations such as the ADA, ICD, Pierre Fauchard, AGD, HDA, Dominican Dental Association, Puerto Rican Dental Association, Honduran Dental Association, amongst many others, will be paramount to curb this drug malady. All dental professionals were acknowledged. for educating and protecting their communities with scientifically-based education initiatives.
Via the international support of diverse international professions and entrepreneurs, multi-faith organizations and varied ethnic entities; the Foundation for a Drug-Free World as a nonprofit public benefit corporation, empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs. They enable informed decisions to live drug-free based on scientific truth. It is noted that no one, especially a young person, likes to be lectured about what he or she can or cannot do. Thus, the Foundation provides facts that empower youth to choose not to take drugs in the first place. Through a worldwide network of volunteers, 50 million of drug prevention booklets have been distributed, tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries and Truth About Drugs public service announcements have been aired on more than 500 television stations. These materials and activities are available free of charge in 22 languages at drugfreeworld.org or vidasindrogas.org.
