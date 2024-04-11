Casita Coalition Announces Support of Critical AB 2533 Legislation to Provide Improved Amnesty for Unpermitted ADUs
Asm. Juan Carrillo’s AB 2533 provides critical amnesty protections for homeowners who currently have an unpermitted or informal ADU home on their property
AB 2533 intends to support and empower cost-burdened homeowners by providing a pathway to legalize their unpermitted ADUs, so they may safely house family or community members.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Casita Coalition sponsored Asm Juan Carrillo’s AB 2533 legislation, which provides critical amnesty protections for homeowners who currently have an unpermitted or informal ADU home on their property, by making improvements to the existing amnesty process and by lowering costs to bring legalization within reach for lower-resourced homeowners.
— Assemblymember Juan Carrillo (D-Palmdale)
“Casita Coalition’s support of AB 2533 is rooted in our commitment to equity and exemplified in the framework of this bill that prioritizes tenant safety while preserving affordable homes through improvements in the ADU legalization process.” -Rafael Perez, Casita Board President
“ADUs can be an important asset for middle and low-income homeowners to build generational resources and for multigenerational families to care for each other. These units are providing critically needed homes for renters amidst a housing crisis and steady supplemental income for owners at risk of displacement. While no one solution will solve the housing crisis, AB 2533 intends to support and empower cost-burdened homeowners by providing a pathway to legalize their unpermitted ADUs, so they may safely house family or community members.”
-Assemblymember Juan Carrillo (D-Palmdale)
AB 2533 (Carillo) addresses several state housing policy priorities:
Centers Equity: An improved process and lower costs makes it feasible for more homeowners to legalize their unpermitted ADU, reducing liability and other risks, while increasing the value of their home and improving options for financing. This directly impacts homeowners of color and low to moderate income households who are disproportionately cost-burdened and in need of safe and legal ADUs to house family members or produce rental income to aid them in affording their own primary residence.
Preserves Homes: Improving the process for unpermitted unit legalization means more informal ADUs homes will be assessed, upgraded to meet reasonable safety standards and preserved as affordable rental homes.
Improves Safety: With a more consistent process and reduced costs, the bill provides a practical path to assessments and upgrades to meet safety standards for hundreds of thousands of unpermitted ADUs..
Lowers Costs: The bill prohibits penalties for unpermitted units and keeps remediation costs attainable for homeowners by providing clarity on the safety standards that units must meet in order to qualify as legal ADU homes. Lower income homeowners also receive relief from fees and charges.
Builds Trust: Local agencies will be required to provide information to the public about the amnesty program, safety standards for legalization, and the option for confidential third-party pre-application inspections.
The Casita Coalition encourages their extended network of supporters, housing policy peers, elected officials, and California residents to visit casitacoalition.org/casita-bills to learn more and support AB 2533.
Casita Coalition is a statewide, multi-sector nonprofit coalition dedicated to improving the housing crisis by removing barriers to much-needed attainable homes, such as ADUs and other middle housing types.
